Ferrari reaches the podium at Nürburgring

This season’s 3 Hours of Nürburgring resulted in a 3rd place finish for Ferrari team “ST Racing with Rinaldi,” their second podium of the season in the Pro-Am category. A commendable twelfth-place finish in the Pro class was achieved by AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors’ Ferrari 296 GT3, piloted by the skilled Daniel Serra. The Brazilian driver outperformed his team’s companion car, the number 51, demonstrating exceptional skills, with Alessio Rovera at its helm during the final stint. Meanwhile, AF Corse’s 296 GT3 secured an 11th-place finish in the Bronze class.

Under fair skies, the German round unfolded on a dry track, under a cool breeze, with air temperatures hovering around 18°C and the asphalt maintaining a steady 20°C. Following the morning’s qualifying session, the organizers endeavored to level the playing field by introducing a BoP (Balance of Performance) update, which trimmed the weight of the 296 GT3s by 10 kilograms. Alas, the attempt couldn’t bridge the gap in performance between the majestic Prancing Horse machines and their rivals, a discrepancy previously observed in past races. Disparities in outright speed, acceleration, and cornering capabilities deprived them of vying for the top spots.

Pro Class

The race for the Pro Class kicked off with a remarkable start from 13th place by the Dane, Nicklas Nielsen, driving the 296 GT3 number 51. However, misfortune struck at turn 1 when a minor collision cost him crucial seconds and positions. On the other hand, Davide Rigon, starting from 21st on the grid in Ferrari number 71, put forth an impressive first split, firmly holding his ground within the top-15 contenders.

During the initial pit stop, Antonio Fuoco took over from his fellow Italian, while Robert Shwartzman replaced Nielsen. Fuoco skillfully maneuvered the 296 GT3 over the next hour before handing the reins to Serra at the subsequent pit stop, with 50 minutes remaining in the race. Employing a similar strategy, crew number 51 extended their stint to avoid the hustle of the pit lane.

After traversing 92 laps, the Brazilian driver completed his Pro class journey, crossing the finish line in 12th position (14th overall), trailing the victorious Mercedes number 88 by 1 minute and 21.675 seconds. Meanwhile, Rovera accomplished a commendable 14th place (22nd overall) in the ‘twin’ car.

Bronze Class

Moving on to other classes, AF Corse’s Ferrari 296 GT3 number 52 made its Endurance Cup debut, securing 11th place in the Bronze class and finishing 36th overall. Jef and Louis Machiels handled the wheel during the initial two phases, with Andrea Bertolini taking charge in the final hour. The experienced Prancing Horse official driver solidified their position within the points zone in the professional and gentlemen driver’s category.

Pro Am

In the fiercely contested Pro-Am category, ST Racing with Rinaldi clinched an impressive third place, with Isaac Tutumlu, Samantha Tan, and Jon Miller showcasing their prowess in the 296 GT3 number 38. This remarkable achievement marked their second podium finish since the Paul Ricard 1000 kilometers event, where they last competed in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

Next up

Looking ahead, the next exhilarating round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup will take place on October 1st in the vibrant city of Barcelona.

See Ferrari and GT World Challenge sites for more information.

Video highlights