Ferrari at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Highlights

Ferrari Amalfi and 296 Speciale revealed on the new Ferrari display

Ferrari F80 and 12Cilindri made UK dynamic debuts up the Goodwood Hill

Four Model Debuts

At the all-new Ferrari display, the spotlight was on the public debut of the Ferrari Amalfi. The new 2+ coupé redefines the Grand Tourer formula with a front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 delivering 640 cv, everyday usability, and sculptural styling. Inside, the Amalfi introduces Ferrari’s latest HMI system and a return to tactile, analog-inspired controls on the steering wheel – including the return of the iconic ‘Engine Start/Stop’ button.

Debuting in the UK alongside the Amalfi was the Ferrari 296 Speciale. A lightweight, special-series evolution of the 296 GTB, it pairs a 120° twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor to produce 880 cv. Sharpened aerodynamics, reduced weight, and track-focused dynamics make it the most extreme interpretation of Ferrari’s hybrid Berlinetta to date.

The Ferrari F80, Maranello’s latest limited-series supercar, stunned spectators with its first worldwide dynamic debut following its global reveal at the Finali Mondiali in October 2024. Producing 1200 cv from a hybrid V6 powertrain derived from the 499P Le Mans Hypercar, the F80 introduces electric turbochargers, e-4WD, and generates 1050 kg of downforce at 250 km/h.

The final debut was the Ferrari 12Cilindri, which also made its UK dynamic debut. Powered by a naturally aspirated 830 cv V12, the front-engine two-seater Ferrari combines a blend of elegance, versatility, and performance – representing the latest evolution of this lineage, passing on an unique heritage and elevating it to new standards of performance, comfort, and design.

Complementing the four model debuts, Ferrari’s expanded presence included a F50 and a bespoke Purosangue from Ferrari Tailor Made, bridging heritage and personalization in one of the brand’s most significant static displays to date. Guests also marveled at the latest Ferrari 296 Challenge race car: which made its UK season debut earlier this year in the Ferrari Challenge UK Trofeo Pirelli race series.

75 Years of F1

To support the Festival’s 75 Years of Formula 1, Scuderia Ferrari brought two modern F1 cars for dynamic demonstrations: the SF90 from 2019 and the SF21 from 2021, showcasing the latest Ferrari technological advancements on the Goodwood Hill. The celebrations were also supported by a collection of passionate Ferraristi, who contributed a remarkable selection of historic F1 cars, including the 312T, 640, and F2007.

