Everrati’s 911 “Founders Edition”

Worldwide Debate

From chat forums, break rooms, and garages worldwide, the conversion of traditional sports cars into electric vehicles has sparked heated conversations within the automotive community. On one hand, supporters argue that electrification preserves iconic designs while offering sustainable performance and ensuring these vehicles remain relevant in an era of tightening emissions standards.

Critics, however, see the practice as a betrayal of heritage, stripping away the visceral sounds, mechanical character, and tactile experience that define classic sports cars. The controversy ultimately reflects a broader cultural clash between innovation and tradition, raising questions about whether legacy machines should evolve with modern technology or be preserved in their original, authentic form.

While the staff here at Sports Car Digest doesn’t have all the answers, we can certainly say a few conversions are at least continuing the conversation, with the Everrati 993 being one of them. Widely regarded as the most beautiful 911 ever made, the 993 was the last air-cooled generation, known for its elegant design by Tony Hatter and motorsport-inspired chassis. At its peak sat the ultra-rare Turbo S, just 345 built by Porsche’s Exclusive department, blending raw analogue performance with timeless style. Everrati has proudly redefined this icon as a fully electric, bespoke GT. Fusing heritage, rarity, and handcrafted luxury with cutting-edge EV technology, the Everrati 993 is a true modern classic, honoring the past while boldly driving into the future.

Everrati 911 “Founders Edition”

Highlights

Restored to the highest level by Porsche specialists Carbon body panels as standard Maintain structural integrity; conversion is reversible, maintaining value & options into the future Close to original curb weight & vehicle weight distribution CAD designed & optimized Brand-new 63kWh battery pack with advanced battery management and temperature control Brand-new custom differential Regenerative braking Full navigation, DAB+, Bluetooth®, Apple Car Play™ Bespoke lightweight seating design Brand new and uprated heating and air conditioning system Custom Porsche-inspired 5-gauge cluster dials, showing vital information whilst maintaining ‘original’ appearance

Data

Battery Capacity 63 kWh Peak Available Power 567 kW / 760 bhp Peak Motor Torque 810 Nm Voltage 490-630 VDC Range 200 miles / 320 km Performance 0-60 mph 3.3 s / 0-100 mph 8 s Charging CCS 100 kW (20-80% in ~25mins) | AC 6.6 kW (0-80% in ~5.5 hours)

Above contents © 2025 Everrati, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee