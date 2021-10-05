Concours On The Avenue Founder, Doug Freedman, Passes At 72

Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue founder Doug Freedman, died of a heart attack over the weekend. He was 72 years old.

Since Doug and his wife, Genie, first visited in 1987, the Atlanta, GA resident has wanted to arrange a downtown celebration of cars. Their passion and dedication to their goal helped launch the Concours on the Avenue in 2007 and it has since become one of the most popular events in Car Week.

For several weeks very year, the Freedmans would make the Cypress Inn their home base so they can organize and present the Concours on the Avenue. The event has helped raise $450,000 for The Carmel Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves members aged 55 and above.

Doug started the concours 14 years ago after retiring from a career in real estate development. He has been a car enthusiast since he was a kid, and he started the event to share his love and passion with other automotive enthusiasts. The Concours on the Avenue is a casual gathering of race cars, collectible cars, and multi-marques where they focus on originality and participation, and it is the event that kicks off the much-awaited Car Week.

Monterey Car Week and the vintage automotive community at large will be a smaller place without Doug Freedman. Our thoughts and warm respects are with his family, friends, and colleagues.