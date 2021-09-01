Concours of Elegance Celebrates 125th London to Brighton Emancipation Run Anniversary

This year is the 125th anniversary of the original London to Brighton Emancipation Run of 1896 and to celebrate this momentous occasion, they have arranged a special display of pre-1905 vehicles for the upcoming Concours of Elegance this coming September 3-5.

Set in the gorgeous grounds of Hampton Court Palace, they will be displaying an excellent collection of the finest and rarest vintage cars in the world.

As a testament to their rarity and reputation, a dozen of the exquisite historic cars that will be displayed on the Thameside gardens on the opening day of the Concours of Elegance will also be part of the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run that is scheduled on November 7, Sunday.

The awe-inspiring automotives will be making a grand entrance as icons in the ‘grand arrival’ entry parade to Hampton Court. They will then be on display before they are officially presented on the main Concours Stage later in the day.

The impressive 125th anniversary gathering will also have some very significant early pioneers including one of only three known Dennis cars that have survived. The car dates back to 1902 and has been with the Dennis family for more than a century. The two-cylinder tonneau-bodied four-seater has entered 67 London to Brighton Runs and has successfully completed all of them.

1902 Napier

A 1901 Gasmobile, a 1902 Napier, and a 1903 Knox will also be on display. The only surviving Paris-based marque Deckert that dates back to 1902 will also be featured. The Royal Automobile Club, as the RM Sotheby’s London To Brighton Veteran Car Run organizers will be presented by a couple of Daimlers which are in their custody, as loaned to them by the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust.

“We are delighted to be saluting what is obviously a landmark year for the Veteran Car Run at the Concours of Elegance. The significance of the Emancipation Run of 125 years ago shouldn’t be underestimated. It marked the lifting of speed limits and thus gave motorists the freedom of the road as well as sparking a new level of personal mobility. It was a game-changer which, in turn, fuelled the global automotive industry, spawning all the stunning cars which will be on show at Hampton Court,” shared Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club Ben Cussons.

There will be around 1,000 cars in a variety of special features that will be presented by the Concours of Elegance. There will be a line-up of the most beautiful coach-built Rolls-Royces, a Gulf vs. Martini celebration, as well as a collection of 95 British cars that were put together to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday.

A number of ticket options including hospitality packages are available from the Concours of Elegance website. For more information about the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, as well as the information on how to enter, they can visit the Veteran Car Run website.