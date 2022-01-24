Collecting Cars Successfully Auctioned F1 Champion Jenson Button’s 1970 Ford Bronco

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button’s fully restored 1970 Ford Bronco was sold on the Collecting Cars auction platform for $166,000.

There were 22,205 views on the vehicle and a total of 80 bids were submitted for the custom truck that Collecting Cars U.S. team consigned. By the time the bidding for the 1970 Ford Bronco ended on Thursday, January 20, there was an inter-continental bidding war that happened between bidders from Europe and the US.

The sale is the third time that a Jenson Button-related vehicle has been successfully sold via auction in Collecting Cars within the past year. A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT which was originally owned and driven by Jenson Button was sold for $975,000 (€820,500) on July 4. On September 2, a 1994 Porsche 911 (964) Turbo 3.6 X88 was also auctioned off and it was able to get a price of $439,099 (£317,464).

Under the hood of the Bronco is a naturally aspirated and fuel injected 302ci(4.9-lliter) small-block Bronco V8 engine, matched to a three-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Based on the first generation of Ford’s rugged 4×4, it was also given a few interesting upgrades like the Fitech fuel injection, MSD ignition kit with push-button start, Edelbrock filter, an Optima battery, and a battery cut-off switch.

Exterior features include gloss black wheel arch extensions, side protection runners, customized ‘side window delete’ treatment, red accents around the front grille, towing hooks, and the ‘Ford’ badge. The Bronco also have a smart Dark Blue finish.

Other upgrades include headlights with classic KC driving lamps, satin black 17-inch Method alloy wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich tires. The suspension of the Bronco was also raised and fitted with Bilstein shock absorbers, and they also added Wilwood front disc brakes.

For the interior the period-correct seats are wrapped in new cream leather. A black, half roll cage, a lightweight roof frame, and a new Bimini soft top were added over the rear bench. They also installed a Borgeson power steering rack, polished steering column, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel. Other interior features are the Kenwood stereo and USB cable.