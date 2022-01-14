Jenson Button’s 1970 Ford Bronco At Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars is offering a great chance to own a custom truck from the first generation of Ford 4x4s, a 1970 Ford Bronco which is currently owned by 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button.

The Bronco has a Dark Blue finish with gloss black wheel arch extensions and side protection runners. There are a few minor chips and scratches that were seen on the finish, but the example overall is presented well and is in fair condition.

It has been given a few customizations like the upgraded headlights, red accents around the front grille, towing hooks, ‘side window delete’ treatment, classic KC driving lamps, and the ‘Ford’ badge.

Carrying the example are satin black 17-inch Method alloy wheels wrapped in 35-inch BFGoodrich tires.

For the interior, the period-correct seats are wrapped in new cream leather. The leather is in great shape and does not have any visible wear and the period-correct pattern was smartly done. A half roll cage with a black finish is over the rear bench, as well as a lightweight roof frame and a new bimini soft top which is taut and has no visible marks or damage.

The inside quarter panel trims and the floors are in good shape. They also installed a Borgeson power steering rack and a new polished steering column matched with wood-rimmed steering wheel. A USB cable and a Kenwood stereo was also added.

Under the hood is a 302ci V8 engine with upgraded Fitech fuel injection and an Edelbrock filter. They also added an MSD ignition kit with push-button start, an Optima battery, and a battery cut-off switch. A three-speed automatic transmission drives all four wheels. It should be noted that the Fitech display – the fuel injection adjuster – is not working so it is possible that it was not correctly connected, although no other electrical problems were found.

The Bronco does not have a prior service history although the receipts for the upgrades that were done by Jenson has been kept and will come with the sale.

It was back in November 2018 when the Bronco had its last scheduled maintenance done by Bronco specialist ASC Auto. They adjusted the Fitech fuel injection and installed the new steering columns and Borgeson power steering rack. They replaced the passenger seat bracket and installed a new gas pedal spring.

The 1970 Ford Bronco has been under Jenson Button’s ownership for the past 4 years where he added some pretty nice upgrades.

As of writing, the 1970 Ford Bronco has a bid of $30,000 with bidding ending on January 20, 2022.