FOR SALE: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II by Pinin Farina

Scheduled to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Sealed auction on June 17 with an estimated value of $1.25 million to $1.5 million, this 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II by Pinin Farina represents one of the marque’s most desirable grand touring convertibles. Ferrari Classiche certified in 2026, the car retains its original chassis, engine, gearbox, rear differential, and coachwork, underscoring its exceptional authenticity and collector appeal.

Widely regarded as the more refined and driver-focused evolution of the 250 GT lineage, the Series II introduced significant mechanical advancements over its predecessor. Ferrari equipped the model with revised suspension dampers, enhanced cabin insulation, four-wheel disc brakes, and an overdrive transmission.

Power came from the celebrated outside-plug Tipo 128 V12, producing 232 horsepower and delivering the effortless performance expected of Ferrari’s premier grand tourer. Clothed in elegant Pinin Farina bodywork, the Series II preserved the graceful proportions of the earlier coachbuilt examples while offering improved drivability and sophistication. Ferrari historian Marcel Massini records just 200 examples built.

Chassis 1911 GT, identified as the 36th Cabriolet Series II produced, carries an especially distinguished provenance. Originally finished in Grigio Conchiglia over a Rosso leather-and-vinyl interior, it was delivered through Ferrari Representatives of California, the legendary Hollywood dealership associated with racer and entrepreneur John von Neumann.

By 1965, the car belonged to Vilém B. Haan, Ferrari Club of America co-founder and lifelong holder of membership card No. 1. Its history later intersected with American entertainment culture through ownership by actress and singer Joey Heatherton, whose documented stewardship adds celebrity intrigue to the Ferrari’s narrative.

Restored during the late 1980s by respected Ferrari specialist Steve Tillack and subsequently refined through additional mechanical and cosmetic work, the Cabriolet remains beautifully preserved today. Complete with a removable hardtop and extensive documentation, this 250 GT Cabriolet Series II stands as an evocative symbol of Ferrari’s golden era and 1960s glamour.

Source: RM Sotheby’s