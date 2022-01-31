Collecting Cars Offers 1991 PORSCHE 911 (964) BAJA PROTOTYPE #1

A Russell Built Fabrication 1991 Porsche 911 (964) Baja Prototype # 1 hailed as “the most capable purpose-built luxury off-road 911 possible” is currently on offer at Collecting Cars auction platform.

The extremely rare Baja Prototype caught the attention of the international market when it became a finalist in the 2019 SEMA “Battle of the Builders” competition. Aside from being part of a very limited series of numbered bespoke luxury ‘safari’ 911 builds, it further sets itself apart for being the first car produced in that limited series.

The ‘Baja Protoype’ #1 build came from an accident-free Porsche 964 Carrera 4 Cabriolet chassis. To create a safe, rigid structure, they modified it with a 4130 chromoly race roll cage which they integrated from the bumper.

Although the silhouette of the Baja Prototype can easily be recognized as based on the 911, it has obviously gone through some major changes. The Baja Prototype is three inches longer and 15 inches wider compared to the Carrera 4.

They used custom composite panels instead of the original metal. Louvered fenders, lightweight doors, carbon-fiber roof scoop, heavy duty front and rear bumpers, as well as driving lamp pod have been incorporated in the car. A custom thermoformed rear window and unique roof was also added.

Under the hood is a Rothsport Road & Race special 3.8-liter flat-six engine equipped with independent throttle bodies, plenums, a Motec ECU, and a GT3 exhaust system that can produce 360bhp. It was also given a custom engineered suspension components from 7075 grade alloy and 4130 chromoly steel, so the prototype has an impressive suspension travel of 12 inches at the front and 13 inches at the rear.

The prototype was equipped with a custom-built FIA specification fuel cell which was strategically installed so that the trunk can still accommodate a full-size 30-inch spare tire.

Contrasting with the white exterior finish, the Baja prototype have a bespoke tailored interior finished in Olive Green leather and black Alcantara for the interior. The carbon-fiber Sparco bucket seats are wrapped in Olive Green leather for the bolsters and headrest sections, with the center panels in diamond-quilted black Alcantara. Even the dashboard, transmission tunnel, door panels, and headlining were given the leather trim treatment to ensure that the cabin is as luxurious as possible.

The bespoke lightweight dashboard panel are trimmed in black Alcantara and sports a digital dash screen. It is equipped with a three-spoke Sparco steering wheel, Tilton Racing pedal assembly and they’ve added custom switchgear panels on both sides of the steering wheel. They also added a brake bias adjuster dial in the center console. A ‘rear seat delete’ storage box sits behind the front seats.

The Baja Prototype had an ‘RS’ style specification so it means that it was not equipped with air-conditioning or stereo, though it was given a fresh air vent.

After the build, the Baja Prototype has not sustained any accident damage although there are noted small imperfections like minor dings on the right rear fender area, surface scratches and rock chips that it sustained during testing and media drives. The fully custom rebuilt Rothsport Road & Race engine has only covered some 5,200 miles since the rebuild.

Since completion, it was given racing car style inspections and maintenance for every 500 miles that it has run.

As of writing, the 1991 PORSCHE 911 (964) BAJA PROTOTYPE #1 has a bid of $235,500 and the bidding will run until February 4 by Collecting Cars U.S. operations in Los Angeles.