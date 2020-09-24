Classic Car Auctions Achieves £3.2million in sales

Last weekend, 18-19 September, Classic Car Auctions hosted the successful September Live Online Auction. The successful event resulted in £3.2million in sales after selling 87% of the cars on the lot.

So far, this was Classic Car Auctions’ second live online auction wherein more than 230 classic cars were presented over the two-day auction. The Warwickshire Collection Part II, which contained 89 rare and exceptional cars from a private collection, was placed on the block on the first day where an impressive 92% were successfully sold.

1953 Sunbeam Alpine Special

Some of the notable closed sales from the first day include a Sapphire Blue 1953 Sunbeam Alpine Special which completely shattered expectations as it was sold at £58,830; double its estimated price. Another standout was a 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC (C107) which also sold beyond its estimate at £14,985; while a 1961 Morris Minor Million sold for £15,318.

1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC

1961 Morris Minor Million

There were also a few Bentleys that were in the collection and they were all sold at a solid price, with the 1949 Bentley MkVI two-door Couple with “New Look” bodywork by James Young selling for £37,740. Another rare Bentley, which only 125 were produced, the 1949 Bentley MkVI Mulliner Lightweight Aluminium Saloon was sold for £26,085.

1949 Bentley MkVI two-door Couple with “New Look” bodywork by James Young

1949 Bentley MkVI Mulliner Lightweight Aluminium Saloon

“This was the most amount of cars CCA have ever offered and we were delighted to have The Warwickshire Collection Part II as part of the line-up. From cars offered without reserve to rare and extraordinary examples from as early as the 1920s and 1930s, it was fantastic to see over 90% of the collection sell,” CCA’s Sales Manager, Gary Dunne.

On the second day of the September Live Online Auction, over 140 classic cars from different decades were put on the block. The well maintained, one of fifty, 1991 Audi UR Quattro 2.2 Turbo RR 20V was the highlight of the day as it fetched £84,360. Another interesting sale was a 1985 Audi Quattro UR Turbo 10v, a barn find that was in hibernation for 26 years, and was sold for £17,205.

1991 Audi UR Quattro 2.2 Turbo RR 20V

1985 Audi Quattro UR Turbo 10v

Lot 663, a 1971 Porsche 911S 2.2, was the highest-grossing car in the auction as it sold for £103,230. Other notable Porsche cars that were offered was a Tahoe Blue 1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 4 that sold for £39,960, and a 1988 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Sport Coupe was able to fetch £56,610.

1971 Porsche 911S 2.2

1990 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera 4

1988 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera Sport Coupe

A few other highlights of the event was a 1972 Volkswagen T2 Bay Window Devon Conversions Campervan that got top estimate at £22,478, Hugh Cromwell’s own the 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE Coupe (W111) that achieved £64,103, and a 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS that was able to sell for £72,150.

“We are delighted with the result from the weekend, the catalogue has a whole was truly superb, with something for everyone.” Gary continued, “The viewing by appointment in the week prior to the auction worked really well, everyone respected the safety measures we had in place and really utilised the opportunity to view the cars of interest, in a safe and secure environment.” Garry Dunne, CCAs Sales Manager

Classic Car Auctions are now planning for their concluding auction of the year that will be held on Saturday 12th December. More details can be found at Classic Car Auctions.

[Source: Classic Car Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...