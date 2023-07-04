Car Of The Day: 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake

The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake made its debut at the 2017 Monterey Car Week. It was the latest addition to the collaboration between Aston Martin and Italian design-house Zagato, joining the quartet of Vanquish Zagato models, which included the Coupe, Volante, and Speedster. Limited to a global production of only 99 cars, with 48 designed for right-hand drive markets, the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake garnered great praise.

Built upon Aston Martin’s successful Vanquish S model, which featured the VH chassis architecture, the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake boasted a 6.0-liter V12 engine. Specifically tuned for this model, the engine produced an impressive 595bhp, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Crafted entirely from Carbon Fibre, the Vanquish Zagato displayed several distinctive design elements synonymous with Zagato’s style. These included the iconic ‘double bubble’ roof and a prominent front grille with an exquisite ‘Z’ pattern. At the rear, futuristic bladed LED lights added a touch of sophistication.

Not only was the Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake visually stunning, but it also delivered an exhilarating driving experience. It boasted the most powerful engine available and benefited from the extensive use of carbon fibre, resulting in reduced weight. The car featured an 8-speed Touchtronic III ZF gearbox, adaptive damping, and impressive stopping power thanks to its Carbon Ceramic brakes.

Although strictly a two-seater, the Shooting Brake was designed as a practical GT with individuality in mind. The extended roof featured Zagato’s iconic ‘double-bubble’ surfacing, complete with glass inlays that flooded the cockpit with natural light.

