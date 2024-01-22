Car Of The Day: 1968 Iso Grifo GL Series I

Italy’s remarkable GT cars have surprising origins, with Iso’s inception standing out as unconventional. The company, initially focused on manufacturing household appliances—specifically, refrigerators—ventured into producing the Isetta microcar.

Despite these unexpected beginnings, Iso exceeded expectations by creating an exceptional driver’s machine. It seamlessly blended elegant Italian design by Bertone with the unrestrained power of an American Corvette V-8.

The Iso Grifo, a standout in its era, earned its place as one of the world’s fastest production cars, boasting a top speed exceeding 140 mph. With a limited production run of approximately 330 Series I examples, it became highly sought-after when new and maintains that status today.

In its early days, the Iso Grifo combined a captivating legacy, muscular power, alluring design, and impressive performance. Its practical appeal was further heightened by the inclusion of an American powertrain—easy to service and maintain then, and still so today. This combination positioned the Iso Grifo as one of the most beautiful, powerful, and user-friendly automobiles of its time.

