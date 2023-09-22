Car Of The Day: 2012 McLaren MP4-12C

McLaren is a household name when it comes to supercars, with nearly their entire lineup being supercars or hypercars. The MP4-12C ran from 2011 to 2014, and makes use of Formula 1 technology in its design.

With roots in Formula 1, you know the MP4-12C is built for performance. Featuring a revolutionary carbon fiber composite chassis, this vehicle comes with a longitudinally-mounted 3.8 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that’s an absolute powerhouse.

The engine produces 591 horsepower, able to sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 205mph. The MP4-12C is the most affordable McLaren available, with specs that deliver an exceptional driver’s experience.

Photo Source: Bonhams Cars