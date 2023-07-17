Car Of The Day: 2007 Saleen S7 LM

Designed by Steve Saleen and Phil Frank, the Saleen S7 was the first fully proprietary supercar produced by the American automaker. It had sleek carbon-fiber bodywork and a powerful V8 engine. From 2000 to 2007, the S7R was a dominant force on the track, establishing Saleen’s presence in racing.

In 2017, the company announced the relaunch of the S7 to celebrate its motorsports achievements. Called the S7 LM, it was produced in limited quantities and based on the existing S7 model. The featured car was originally manufactured in 2007 but was later upgraded to LM specifications by Saleen in 2018. Only a few S7s received this makeover, which included modernizing the engine, chassis, aerodynamics, and interior.

The elegant coupe has a black and silver exterior with clear-coated carbon fiber accents. It boasts an adjustable rear spoiler, roof-mounted intake scoop, rear diffuser, power-operated butterfly doors, and center-locking forged alloy wheels (19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear).

This speedster is equipped with a mid-mounted, twin-turbo 7.0-liter V8 engine, paired with a six-speed manual transaxle and a limited-slip differential. Saleen claims it can generate 1,000 horsepower, 850 ft-lbs of torque, and reach speeds exceeding 240 mph.

The interior showcases black leather and Alcantara upholstery with yellow accents. It includes modern amenities like air conditioning, a backup camera, and power windows. The presence of four-point Sparco harnesses and special “LeMans Edition” embroidery serves as a reminder of the car’s illustrious racing heritage.

