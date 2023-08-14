Car Of The Day: 1991 Lotec C1000

The Lotec C1000 is a one-of-a-kind supercar that not a lot of people have heard about before. Originally commissioned by a member of Dubai’s ruling Al Maktoum family with the aim of becoming the fastest car on the planet, it carried a staggering price tag of $3.6 million in 1991, which today would equate to over $7.72 million.

Its chassis and body are entirely made of carbon fiber, drawing inspiration from the innovative engineering of Group C racing. At the rear, a 1,000 horsepower Mercedes-Benz 5.6L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine powers the Lotec, enabling it to reach a top speed of 268mph with the help of a Hewland 5-speed manual transmission.

Photo Credit: Zach Brehl (@zachbrehl)