Car Of The Day: 1988 Callaway Corvette Sledgehammer

The Sledgehammer, a modified 1988 Chevrolet Corvette, was the brainchild of renowned Corvette specialist Reeves Callaway. Seeking to create a “super car with good street manners,” Callaway aimed to surpass previous speed records while ensuring a comfortable and reliable driving experience. Collaborating with Paul Deutschman for the Callaway AeroBody design, they focused on aerodynamic stability and efficient heat management.

Power comes from a highly modified Chevy 350 cubic inch V8 engine, equipped with Turbonetics turbochargers and intercoolers, delivered a jaw-dropping 898 horsepower and 772 pound-feet of torque, which is quite incredible even in today’s standards!

Safety features included a leather-padded roll cage, while the interior retained stock elements such as power windows, locks, and a BOSE stereo system. Carroll Smith fine-tuned the suspension for high-speed stability, and Koni shock absorbers and 17-inch Dyman aluminum wheels were added.

General Motors requested the use of Goodyear tires to maintain the Corvette’s iconic look. The completed Sledgehammer embarked on a road trip from Connecticut to the Transport Research Center in Ohio, proving its long-distance capabilities. On the TRC’s oval test track, driven by John Lingenfelter, the Sledgehammer shattered records, reaching an astounding 254.76 miles per hour.

Today, the Sledgehammer has been considered the gold standard among custom automotive fabricators. Despite the number of 250+ mph vehicles on the market today, the Callaway Sledgehammer still ranks as one of the fastest vehicles in all of automotive history.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer