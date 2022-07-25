Bugatti Delivers Last Chiron Super Sport 300+

Bugatti recently delivered the final unit of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Built as a tribute to the record-breaking 304.773 mph top speed, this model had a very limited production run of only 30 models. Breaking records in terms of straight-line performance, the last Chiron Super Sport 300+ example was given an exposed carbon fiber body and Jet Orange accents.

In 2019, the world immediately took notice when Bugatti Pilote Officiel Andy Wallace completely annihilated the 300 mph barrier, accomplishing what no other production car has ever done before. It earned him a spot in history, and it has now become the new goal to beat. After the breaking the record for production cars, Bugatti also celebrated their 110th anniversary wherein they announced their commitment to build 30 examples of the record-breaking car. Recently, Bugatti was able to deliver the last of the 30 units to its owner.

President of Bugatti Automobiles Christophe Piochon shared, “In the long history of Bugatti, there are vehicles that come to define their era. The Type 35 transformed motor racing, the Type 41 Royale redefined opulence, the Type 57 SC set new standards for design, and now there is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, hitting speeds that were long thought to be impossible in a production car. Its achievements have secured it legendary status in the Bugatti history books, and we’re delighted to have seen all 30 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ delivered to some of our most passionate customers.”

For Bugatti to reach the unprecedented top speed of 304.773 mph or 490.484 kph, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ had to push the boundaries of standards set by the Bugatti Chiron in terms of power and aerodynamics. They created a re-engineered version of the legendary 8.0-liter W16 engine that gives a power output of 1,600 PS, which is 100 PS higher than the Chiron. The world-class engineers at Bugatti were also able to develop a new thermal management system that was used for the hyper sports car’s engine and gearbox. Refinements in the software also allowed it to control the engine, gearbox, powertrain, and turbochargers.

Without stability, power is useless especially at speeds that has never before been reached by a production car. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ has been faithful to the classic design of the Chiron, though the former also features a ‘longtail’ which made it longer by around 25 cm. With the added length of the longtail, the laminar flow of air takes longer to pass over the body, allowing the aerodynamics of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to be reduced by more than 40%. Air corners on the front corners of the hyper sports car leads excess air pressure towards the sides. At the same time, the air outlets at the wheel arches and behind the front wheels also leads excess pressure from each wheel arch producing a small amount of negative lift which also reduces drag.

Bugatti was quite liberal in using exposed carbon fiber on the Chiron Super Sport 300+. They used it so extensively that it was even used for the car’s engine cover and even the windscreen wiper. The use of the lightweight materials also greatly contributed to the weight-saving efforts that Bugatti has prioritized to improve the performance of the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The Bugatti ‘Macaron’ logo was made out of genuine silver and black enamel, one of the many subtle design features that greatly add to the exclusivity and rarity of the model. For the example, they used the extremely light but extremely strong magnesium alloy wheels that was given a bespoke ‘Nocturne’ color finish.

Bugatti has now finished delivering all 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. Each unit is not just the fastest and most technically advanced cars in the world, the owners are actually taking home a unique and important part of automotive history.