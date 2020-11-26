Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” Honors ‘Daredevil’ Drivers

Bugatti is honoring their “Daredevils,” (the famous 20th Century Bugatti racing drivers), by producing the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel.” Several of these skilled drivers were daredevils, former flying aces, and fearless, technically proficient pilots.

Throughout the inside of the vehicle and out, the car features hand-sketched racing scenes paying tribute to the glorious days of Bugatti’s dominance on the tracks.

“Bugatti has had close associations with aviation since the company was established more than 110 years ago. Many successful Bugatti racing drivers, such as Albert Divo, Robert Benoist and Bartolomeo ‘Meo’ Costantini, flew for the French Air Force, the French aviator legend Roland Garros privately drove a Bugatti Type 18 to be as fast on the road as in the air. It is therefore almost an obligation for us today to pay tribute to the legends of that time and dedicate a special edition to them.” Bugatti President Stephan Winkelmann stated

Company founder Ettore Bugatti had a deep admiration of his drivers who had a fearless character matched with technical expertise and could master the car’s high speeds. These racing drivers gained from the experience they acquired in the aircraft cockpits.

On the other side, the drivers greatly admired Ettore Bugatti’s engineering talent, and were captivated by the light, agile, and speedy vehicles that were the four-wheeled embodiment of their planes. Roland Garros even described him as an “incomparable artist who alone knows, how to give life to steel.”

Aviation has always been a source of inspiration for Bugatti. In 1915, he designed aircraft engines and from 1937, he also developed an entire aircraft aimed at breaking speed records, but due to the outbreak of the Second World War, the project was shelved. Throughout his life though, Bugatti kept close contact with pilots.

“Les Légendes du Ciel” Edition

The “Les Légendes du Ciel” edition gives tribute to the legends of aviation. It is based on the Chiron Sport and will be limited to only 20 examples.

The new edition will have a number of features that reference historic aircraft that were flown by the famed Bugatti pilots to gain their experience. Aside from the distinct paintwork color, the vehicles will also be fitted with a special full leather interior that has hand-drawn sketches and diamond-cut aluminum.

Extraordinary Paintwork

An exceptional feature of the Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” is the distinct matt-grey “Gris Serpent” paintwork, which is a modern interpretation of the exterior color of the 1920s aircraft.

The paintwork stretches across the whole vehicle, going from the front to the rear through the extending rear spoiler incorporating a high-contrast, white gloss center stripe. “Les Légendes du Ciel” logo adorns the front wings and in the front area of the side sills is the “Le Blue-Blanc-Rouge” tricolor in Blue, White, and Red.

The radiator grille is horseshoe-shaped and finished in black gloss. The radiator grille mesh is composed of laser-cut and deep-drawn aluminum, on which the dynamic design of the stitched seams is copied on the leather seats, nostalgic of planes flying in formation in an air parade.

A beautiful feature greets the driver upon opening the doors, with entry lights projecting an image of the edition logo on the ground. In addition, the middle console inlays display the “Les Légendes du Ciel” logo, distinguishing the new edition.

The W16 engine cover is produced from black exposed carbon fiber, with white lettering contrasting the lightweight components.

An Interior Styled in Leather

Even the interior is reminiscent of aircrafts from the 20th Century. The Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” incorporates fine “Gaucho” leather throughout the vehicle interior that is colored to resemble the natural leathers utilized in the old aircrafts.

A hand-sketched racing scene between the Bugatti Type 13 and the Nieuport 17 aircraft can be seen on the door panels, symbolizing the two powerful machines honored by the edition.

The Nieuport 17 is a French biplane aircraft that was constructed from 1916. Its popularity at the time was primarily due to its speed, agility, reliability, and maneuverability.

The Bugatti Type 13 on the other hand holds a special place with the company being the first vehicle to bear the name Bugatti. From 1910, the Type 13’s lightweight design, agility, and power created a mighty impression. As early as 110 years ago, the “Pur Sang” (thoroughbred) was already able to reach almost 100kph with it being victorious in many races in the following years. The vehicle was the gateway to Bugatti’s success in and out of racing.

The Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” can produce 1,500 PS and 1.600 newton meters of torque from its W16 engine and a maximum speed electronically limited to 420 kph.

Production of the Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel” will start towards the end of 2020.

[Source: Bugatti]

