Bugatti marked 20 years in the United States with a gathering of 20 customer-owned hypercars and the one-off Destrier at Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. The anniversary celebrated the marque’s American presence since the Veyron arrived in 2006, highlighting a market that has become Bugatti’s largest worldwide.

The French manufacturer reports 353 Bugatti automobiles in the United States, supported by 12 dealerships. With the company preparing for the Tourbillon era, Bugatti also says one-third of Tourbillon models will be delivered to American customers.

Bugatti Destrier Headlines Las Vegas Anniversary

The centerpiece of the celebration was the Destrier, Bugatti’s latest one-off creation from its Programme Solitaire bespoke program. Displayed alongside 20 customer-owned vehicles, it demonstrated the manufacturer’s emphasis on individualized commissions and its relationships with established collectors.

The gathering brought together owners whose connections to Bugatti span the Veyron, Chiron and forthcoming Tourbillon generations. Their participation reflected the importance of repeat customers to the marque’s American business.

Two Decades of Bugatti in the United States

Bugatti’s modern American presence began with the Veyron in 2006, establishing a market for the manufacturer’s high-performance, limited-production automobiles. Two decades later, the United States accounts for the company’s largest national customer base.

“We introduced VEYRON to the United States twenty years ago, beginning a journey that would far exceed our expectations,” said Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti.

Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti of the Americas, also emphasized the importance of American owners and enthusiasts in the manufacturer’s development. The anniversary gathering recognized those customers and the dealer partners supporting Bugatti’s expansion.

Building a Legacy in a Modern Era

The anniversary illustrates how central American collectors have become to Bugatti’s modern business. The combination of 353 vehicles in the country, a 12-dealership network and an anticipated one-third share of Tourbillon production underscores the United States’ importance as Bugatti transitions beyond the Chiron generation.

For collectors, the Destrier’s appearance also highlights the growing role of one-off commissions alongside Bugatti’s limited-production hypercars.

Key Facts

Category Details Event Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Occasion 20 years of modern Bugatti in America U.S. introduction Bugatti Veyron, 2006 Customer vehicles displayed 20 Bugatti hypercars Featured vehicle Bugatti Destrier Destrier program Programme Solitaire Destrier production One-off Total featured vehicles 21 U.S. Bugatti population 353 automobiles, according to Bugatti U.S. dealerships 12 U.S. market position Bugatti’s largest single market Tourbillon U.S. allocation One in three models, according to Bugatti Executives quoted Hendrik Malinowski; Sascha Doering

The table is formatted for copying into Microsoft Word. Figures are attributed to the supplied Bugatti announcement.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁