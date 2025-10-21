Hypercars To Unite At 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

The Concours at Wynn Las Vegas presented by Richard Mille returns to the Wynn Golf Club this fall for its fourth—and most ambitious—edition yet. From Thursday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 2, the celebrated event will showcase an unparalleled selection of global and North American vehicle premieres, alongside curated exhibitions from the world’s leading luxury and performance marques. Attendees can look forward to an array of seldom-seen models, spanning ten judged concours classes, all set against the vibrant backdrop of Las Vegas. The event promises the signature hospitality and electric atmosphere that have come to define the Wynn experience.

This year’s lineup will feature prestigious names such as Bentley, Bugatti, Czinger, Gunther Werks, Hennessey, Karma, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, Lanzante, McLaren, Pagani, and Rolls-Royce—a roster that underscores the Concours’ growing reputation as one of the premier automotive showcases in North America.

Highlights

McLaren: Public Debut of Project: Endurance

Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is proud to host the first public viewing of Project: Endurance, McLaren’s customer Le Mans Hypercar, which will make its competitive debut in the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) as McLaren campaigns to again win the Triple Crown* of motorsport. Previously only seen at private McLaren events, this will be the public’s first opportunity to see the stunning hypercar up close.

Pagani: A Rare Gathering of Automotive Art

Pagani Automobili will host one of the largest gatherings of Paganis in history, bringing together over 30 of these extraordinary vehicles in one place. The event will also feature a special unveiling, marking an unforgettable moment for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Adding to the occasion, Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili, will be in attendance, offering a rare opportunity to celebrate alongside the visionary behind these works of automotive art.

Lanzante: North American Debut of 95-59

Returning to Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Lanzante will feature the North American debut of the 95-59, its three-seat road car that pays tribute to the 30th anniversary of its 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans win. Designed to be capable of carrying luggage, and with an extended cruising range, the sculpted carbon-fiber body of 95-59 is shrink-wrapped around the driver-centric cabin, sitting in front of an incredibly visceral 850-horsepower V8. With only 59 examples being produced, this will be a rare opportunity for showgoers to see this stunning car in detail.

Lamborghini: A Gathering of the Bulls

Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is thrilled to host an extensive display of Lamborghinis, with hundreds of vehicles and the most iconic models in its history represented on the Wynn Golf Club greens. This gathering will culminate in the annual Lamborghini Movember Rally, which aims to raise awareness for men’s health.

Bugatti: 20th Anniversary of the Veyron

Bugatti will present a striking display of its hypercars: the Chiron, Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, Mistral and Tourbillon, alongside what has been confirmed as the largest gathering of Veyrons in history to celebrate the model’s 20th anniversary. With over 30 Veyrons on display, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is excited to honor the icon’s record-breaking achievements upon its debut in 2005.

Hennessey: First Public Showing of Venom F5 Revolution EVO

Hennessey will display two of its most iconic creations: the top speed record-breaking Venom GT, one of only 13 produced, as well as the first public appearance of the Venom F5 Revolution EVO, the world’s most powerful purely internal combustion hypercar with 2,031 horsepower.

Koenigsegg: Sadair’s Spear to Make an Appearance

With increased power and reduced weight, the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear surpasses the 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Complemented with a track-focused interior, upgraded brakes and suspension, and finely tuned aerodynamics, Sadair’s Spear delivers an extraordinary combination of blistering track capability and full road legality across global markets and sets a new benchmark in Koenigsegg´s performance evolution. To commemorate the occasion, Christian and Halldora von Koenigsegg will be in attendance, granting guests a rare moment to honor the minds behind this iconic machine.

Czinger: Showcasing the 21C and its Skeleton

Czinger will showcase its 21C hypercar, fresh off breaking five track records in five days and covering more than 1,000 road miles in its “California Gold Rush” documentary. In addition, Czinger will present the Liquid Silver V MAX, a nod to the aluminum alloys used in the Bio-Logic™ 3D-printed sub-structures of the 21C. Lastly, Czinger’s Bio-Logic™ chassis will be on display, revealing the unique skeleton of the 21C.

Gunther Werks: Featuring Project F-26

Gunther Werks’ Project F-26, inspired by the iconic Porsche 935 Slantnose, will be on display at Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, its second showing since its world debut at Monterey Car Week. With production limited to just 26 units, this incredible 1,000-horsepower build features a carbon-fiber Slantnose front end, bespoke aerodynamic carbon body and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six engine. Made in-house at Gunther Werks’ headquarters in Southern California, guests are welcome to marvel at its intricate touches, custom metallic paint and exposed carbon-fiber accents.

Karma Automotive: Highlighting Three Special Models

Karma will showcase its 2026 Gyesera Grande Coupé, 2027 Amaris GT Coupé and 2028 Kaveya supercar. Together, these vehicles will establish Karma Automotive as the first full-line, ultra-luxury American vehicle manufacturer of this century.

Eleanor: Gone Again: Celebrating 25 Years Since “Gone in 60 Seconds”

Cinema Muscle Recreations, LLC, is pleased to debut Eleanor: Gone Again at Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Eleanor: Gone Again is a new project to create the ultimate “Eleanors,” the 1967 Ford Mustang-based icon from “Gone in 60 Seconds.” This limited run of 25 cars celebrates Eleanor, one of the most famous and recognizable cars in the world, on the 25th anniversary of the film. Each Eleanor will be faithful to the original design while incorporating modern updates, and will come with a signed certificate of authenticity.

Additional Brands and Activations

Also present at this year’s Concours at Wynn Las Vegas will be activations by Rolls-Royce and Bentley. In addition, Broad Arrow will host its first-ever Las Vegas auction, with notable vehicles including a 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage, a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, a 1964 Maserati 3500 GTI Vignale Spyder, a 1959 BMW 503 Series II Cabriolet, and a 1999 Ferrari 550 Maranello. Auction vehicles can be previewed by the public at no cost on Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday, Oct. 31 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The auction will take place on Friday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. with entry for registered bidders and their guests only.

“We could not be more thrilled about the lineup for this year’s Concours at Wynn Las Vegas,” said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer – Wynn Resorts North America. “This year we’re turning up the energy and excitement with more debuts, icons, and unforgettable experiences than ever before. The level of excellence in automotive presentation and hospitality will reach new heights this year at Wynn.”

This year’s Concours at Wynn Las Vegas includes a variety of experiences such as the Sunset GT supercar showcase on the fourth floor of the Wynn parking garage, the Tour d’Elegance, a glamorous cruise down the Las Vegas Strip and, for the first time, a track experience at SpeedVegas. Customizable room packages are also available. For additional information on all events, tickets, and packages, please visit www.lasvegasconcours.com.

