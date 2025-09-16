Bugatti Brouillard’s European Debut

The Bugatti Brouillard, a one-of-one hypercar that stunned audiences at its global premiere during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, has now made its first European appearance at the prestigious Wheels Mariënwaerdt Concours d’Elegance in the Netherlands. The Brouillard is the inaugural creation of Programme Solitaire, Bugatti’s new fully bespoke vehicle offering, designed as a modern homage to the golden era of coachbuilding. The car represents a seamless blend of the marque’s storied heritage, engineering prowess, and artistic expression—distilling over a century of design and innovation into a singular masterpiece.

A Stage Among Icons

Displayed at the historic Mariënwaerdt Estate, the Brouillard took center stage in the company of more than 30 pristine Bugattis from the renowned Perridon Collection. Its striking green finish and aerodynamic lines immediately drew attention, offering visitors an intimate look at the fusion of artistry and performance that defines the hypercar.

Heritage in Every Detail

The Brouillard’s design draws inspiration from its equine namesake, a thoroughbred horse celebrated for its elegance and speed—qualities admired by Ettore Bugatti himself. Intricate details pay tribute to this legacy: a sculpted gear selector depicting the horse, and equine motifs hand-stitched into Parisian fabric adorning the doors and seats.

Programme Solitaire: Coachbuilding Reimagined

Bugatti positions Programme Solitaire as an evolution beyond its existing Sur Mesure commissions. Rooted in the tradition of early 20th-century coachbuilders who crafted icons like the Type 57 and its Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux, and Atalante variants, the program pushes the boundaries of personalization while preserving the spirit of craftsmanship.

Engineering Meets Artistry

While steeped in heritage, the Brouillard also embodies Bugatti’s modern engineering dominance. At its core lies the marque’s formidable W16 quad-turbocharged engine, delivering 1,600 PS, paired with a bespoke coupé silhouette designed to balance aerodynamic efficiency with elegance. The result is a hypercar that bridges tradition and innovation—at once a work of art and a technical tour de force.

Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti Automobiles

“From the designers that created it, to its immensely proud owner, every individual that has set eyes on the Brouillard has been spellbound by it. Its incredible balance of beauty and speed, heritage and ingenuity, makes it an outstanding showcase of Bugatti’s design capabilities – but also the creative vision of our esteemed customers. Like the world-class individuals in our design team, Bugatti owners are exceptionally passionate advocates for the brand and its remarkable story. It has been an honor, for everyone involved, to share the magnificence of this creation with the guests attending Wheels Mariënwaerdt, and to see its spirit fuel more passion for our brand is immensely rewarding.”

