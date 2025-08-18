The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering 2025

20+ Years of Evolution

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, originated in 2003 as part of Monterey Car Week in California. Located at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley, the event was founded by Gordon McCall and Peninsula Signature Events to provide an exclusive, intimate setting for automotive connoisseurs who didn’t need the “white-glove” judging. Combined with Christie’s car auction, gourmet food, and luxury hospitality, the event quickly gained prestige and popularity for offering a luxury lifestyle experience.