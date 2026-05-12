Lamborghini’s Outrageous Fenomeno Roadster

Lamborghini has revealed the Fenomeno Roadster, an ultra-exclusive hybrid supercar limited to just 15 units worldwide and now the most powerful open-top model in the company’s history. Unveiled at the Lamborghini Arena event, the new roadster combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine with three electric motors to produce a total of 1,080 CV, enabling 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.4 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h.

The Fenomeno Roadster continues Lamborghini’s legacy of “Few-Off” collector models that began with the Reventón Roadster in 2009. Developed as the open-top evolution of the Fenomeno Coupé introduced in 2025, the new two-seater blends electrified performance with advanced aerodynamics, lightweight construction, and dramatic styling from Lamborghini Centro Stile. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann described the car as the purest expression of the brand’s values, combining visionary design, extreme performance, and exclusivity.

The Roadster’s hybrid High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) system marks Lamborghini’s first open-top V12 hybrid. The combustion engine alone delivers 835 CV at 9,250 rpm, while the three electric motors provide additional power, torque vectoring, and regenerative braking. A 7 kWh lithium-ion battery also enables limited fully electric driving capability.

Engineers developed a completely new aerodynamic package to maintain the Coupé’s downforce and stability despite the absence of a roof. A redesigned windshield spoiler channels airflow toward the engine while reducing cockpit turbulence, and integrated carbon-fiber rollover structures balance passenger safety with aerodynamic efficiency.

Visually, the Fenomeno Roadster features sharp lines, oversized air intakes, a wide rear diffuser, and Lamborghini’s signature hexagonal design language throughout the exterior and interior. Inspiration comes from historic racing prototypes and the Essenza SCV12, while the cockpit follows Lamborghini’s “Feel Like a Pilot” philosophy with aviation-inspired controls, carbon fiber materials, and advanced digital displays.

The car rides on a lightweight multi-technology carbon-fiber monofuselage chassis derived from the Revuelto, designed to deliver exceptional rigidity with minimal additional weight. Suspension duties are handled by manually adjustable racing dampers, while CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes and advanced vehicle dynamics systems optimize handling and stability.

Bridgestone developed bespoke Potenza tires specifically for the Fenomeno Roadster, including road-focused and track-oriented semi-slick versions manufactured in Italy using the company’s Virtual Tire Development technology to improve efficiency and sustainability. The Fenomeno Roadster joins Lamborghini halo models such as the Veneno, Centenario, and Sián, continuing the brand’s tradition of using limited-production V12 supercars as showcases for future design and engineering innovation.

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Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee