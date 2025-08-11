Bugatti Brouillard

The art of coachbuilding has flowed through Bugatti’s DNA for over a century. From the timeless automotive designs of Jean Bugatti to the masterful sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti, the pursuit of singular automotive artistry has defined the marque since its inception. Today, Bugatti unveils the Programme Solitaire, an exclusive new offering dedicated to creating truly bespoke, one-of-one vehicles that celebrate the brand’s rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of personalization and craftsmanship.

The inaugural creation of Solitaire – an expansion beyond even the highly bespoke world of Bugatti Sur Mesure – is Brouillard, a breathtaking Coupé that pays homage to Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse. Named after the faithful companion who could open his own stable door through a special mechanism designed by Ettore himself, this car celebrates the founder’s great love of horses, and his favorite horse of all. A majestic thoroughbred with a coat as white as the first snowfall, speckled with the subtle shades of a summer morning mist, Brouillard was no ordinary horse; he was the embodiment of everything Ettore admired: speed, beauty, and unparalleled grace.

Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti

“The Programme Solitaire allows us to authentically explore the unique visions of our clients, giving us more flexibility to explore different interpretations of long-established Bugatti design elements. On a one-of-one, we have much more freedom in the reinterpretation of what a Bugatti is, while maintaining the same absolute dedication to perfection in every detail; there will be no compromise to performance, quality or design. Each precious Solitaire will be unique and peerless, offering a level of attention to detail not found in even the most exclusive automotive creations.”

The Programme Solitaire is inspired by Bugatti’s coachbuilding roots, a tradition that flourished in the early 20th century when the most beautiful automotive bodies were created through collaboration between car companies and specialist coachbuilders. Jean Bugatti revolutionized this approach by bringing the craft in-house, enabling the creation of icons like the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Although that car may be most famous, the Type 57 chassis was adorned with numerous in-house bodies, including Galibier, Stelvio, Ventoux and Atalante, offering options from four-door saloon to two-door convertible and coupé.

For the modern-day incarnation of this approach, Brouillard is built upon the pinnacle of Bugatti’s W16-powered platform featuring the 1,600 PS iteration of the legendary quad-turbocharged engine. It represents the highest evolution of the W16 program, incorporating nearly two decades of engineering excellence and refinement.

Frank Heyl, Bugatti Design Director

“The bond between Ettore and Brouillard was deeply special. He saw in Brouillard a mirror of his own creations; the curves of the horse’s body, the muscular flanks, the perfect proportions – these were all elements he tried to capture in the steel and aluminum of his cars. So here, the aesthetics of this car abstain from sharp lines in favor of more reflection-based surfaces that mimic a kind of athletic muscle, like a trained horse. It’s heavily focused on sculptural surfaces and organic shapes, as the vision of a tendon underneath the skin. Enormous power and complexity, hidden by a veil of dignified simplicity.”

The proportional mastery of Brouillard follows principles akin to classical art, where the relationship between elements creates immediate visual appeal. Through careful consideration of volume distribution, the lower third of the vehicle is rendered in dark tones that visually connect to the car’s shadow. Much of the perception of a car comes from its upper two-thirds, helping in this case to create the perception of a lighter, more dynamic silhouette – appearing both lower and longer – while making the wheels appear proportionally larger.

The aerodynamic philosophy seamlessly integrates functional elements into the sculpted bodywork. Air intakes feed through radiators creating a pressure drop for more air flow through the radiators to optimize cooling efficiency, while the fixed ducktail wing provides aerodynamic balance and enhances the car’s elegant silhouette. The rear diffuser maximizes the functional surface area through innovative exhaust packaging, representing the culmination of W16 platform development.

Interior craftsmanship reaches new heights with the Brouillard, featuring an extraordinary combination of materials that celebrate both tradition and innovation. Custom-woven fabrics sourced from Paris incorporate tartan patterns, while green-tinted carbon fiber is paired with an increased number of machined aluminum components. The glass roof creates an airy, cathedral-like experience, while the center spine flows seamlessly from exterior to interior, visible through the transparent panel above.

An absolute dedication to the finest artisan craftsmanship is evident in the Brouillard’s details, including embroidered horse motifs in the door panels and seat back rests. The seats themselves are customized and shaped to the owner’s preference, finished with a unique leather patch layout. The gear shifter is machined from a single block of aluminum and features a glass insert containing a miniature hand-crafted sculpture of Ettore’s favored horse and this car’s namesake. In every respect the Brouillard is a work of automotive haute couture, imbued with the limitless creativity of the entire Bugatti design, engineering and materials craftspeople.

The commissioning owner of Brouillard is an enormously passionate Bugatti collector, not just of cars – both old and new – but also of the eclectic furniture of Carlo Bugatti and the beautiful bronze sculptures of Rembrandt Bugatti. The owner wanted to bring together all of the craft and artistry of the Bugatti family in a masterpiece that celebrated a core inspiration of Ettore Bugatti’s approach to automotive design: his love of his horses. In these many bespoke details, the owner’s broad and detailed appreciation for Bugatti’s rich automotive history, the Bugatti family and Ettore’s unique bond with his favorite horse is celebrated.

The Bugatti Brouillard will be officially unveiled during Monterey Car Week as the first project of the new Programme Solitaire. Each year, Solitaire will create a maximum of only two masterpieces, ensuring that each receives the complete attention and craftsmanship that it demands. Solitaire commissions will use existing Bugatti powertrains and chassis – just as Brouillard uses the 1,600hp W16 and latest corresponding carbon fiber and aluminum chassis – while focusing on bespoke bodywork and interior details

