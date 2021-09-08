British Motor Museum Displays Vauxhall Heritage Collection

In August, the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire will be displaying the famous Vauxhall’s heritage collection. The collection tells the amazing story of Vauxhall Motors, how they started as a niche sporting car manufacturer and has since grown to become one of the best-known automotive brands in the UK.

1904 Vauxhall 6HP

The collection has a total of 50 cars and vans, and it tells the story of the oldest vehicle manufacturer in Britain and how they grew through the decades starting from the very first 5hp Light Car they had in 1903.

1937 Vauxhall H Type

Vauxhall was originally based in the South London suburb where they got their name. After two years, they realized they needed bigger facilities, so they moved to a six-acre location in Luton near the Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, they still actively manufacture motor vehicles. This year, Vauxhall officially became a car manufacturer.

1975 Vauxhall Firenza HPF Droop Snoot

Vauxhall’s managing director Paul Willcox shared, “This is a perfect opportunity for the public to get up close and personal with cars and vans from our collection. There are some extremely rare and valuable vehicles on display, but many that will conjure ‘my-mum-and-dad-had-one-of-those’ memories, too. Most importantly, it paints a wonderful social picture of Vauxhall’s importance to the UK culture, through all the highs and lows of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.”

Vauxhall Viva GT

“The British Motor Museum is an ideal choice to display the collection. As the internationally renowned museum all about the rich heritage of Britain’s motor industry and home of the country’s automotive history, it’s a superb venue for the Vauxhall collection,” Willcox added.

1965 Vauxhall FC Victor 101 Super

British Motor Museum Head of collections Stephan Laing stated, “We were delighted when Vauxhall approached us to look after its fantastic collection of vehicles, one of the most significant collections from a UK manufacturer. It fits perfectly with the Museum’s aim to broaden even further the range of marques that are represented here at Gaydon and adds a new dimension to the stories we tell about the cars and the people in Britain’s motor industry. With so much choice, it has already been tough making the first selection of 30 cars to display in the Museum!”