Bristol Cars’ Fighter Is Back!

Bristol Cars, one of Britain’s most exclusive and unconventional automotive marques, is returning to the spotlight by completing one of the unfinished chapters in its history: the Bristol Fighter.

The first car of the revived marque is an immaculately preserved Fighter completed under the direction of Bristol Cars owner and Director Paul King using an original chassis and factory drawings. Unveiled at Salon Privé in a black-over-tan specification, it is the first of five remaining Fighter chassis. The other four will be offered to customers and built to individual specifications.

Originally conceived in the early 2000s, the Fighter was Bristol’s final production model before manufacturing ceased in 2011. The two-seat supercar combines an aerodynamic body and distinctive gull-wing doors with an 8.0-litre V10 producing 525 bhp in standard form or 600 bhp in uprated specification. Bristol claimed a top speed of up to 210 mph.

Long, low and heavily influenced by the company’s aviation heritage, the Fighter was designed as both a high-performance car and a long-distance grand tourer, combining outright speed with the refinement and individuality traditionally associated with Bristol.

Completing the five remaining chassis closes a programme left unfinished when production ended while providing a tangible link between Bristol’s past and its latest revival. The four remaining Fighters will be offered for sale in the coming months, each hand-built around an original, unused chassis. Pricing will be available on application. Cars can be configured in right- or left-hand drive and exported to major markets, including the United States, where they are eligible under the Show or Display exemption.

The project is being undertaken with a British manufacturing partner providing the engineering, craftsmanship and low-volume production expertise needed to complete the cars.

Bristol entered administration in 2011, bringing its previous manufacturing operations to an end. Kamkorp Autokraft Ltd subsequently acquired the company’s intellectual property and goodwill and licensed it to Bristol Cars. The Bristol Bullet was unveiled in 2016 but never reached series production. Kamkorp Autokraft continued until 2022.

Rather than begin with an entirely new model, the revived Bristol is returning to the unfinished Fighter programme as a bridge between the company’s history and its future.

Joining King is Richard Hackett, who returns to Bristol Cars as Chairman. Hackett previously served as a close adviser and associate of longtime Bristol boss Tony Crook during the period in which the Fighter was conceived and produced. His knowledge of the marque, its cars and customer base provides another direct connection with the company’s earlier era.

The revival coincides with Bristol’s 80th anniversary. Founded in 1945 as a spin-off from the Bristol Aeroplane Company, the automaker completed its first car, the Bristol 400, in 1946. Drawing heavily on its aviation background, Bristol developed a reputation for sophisticated engineering, performance and understated British luxury, producing its cars in exceptionally small numbers.

The newly completed Fighter made its public debut at Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace, where Bristol’s anniversary was also marked by a dedicated Bristol Cars class in the Salon Privé Concours featuring models from across the marque’s history.

Paul King, Director of Bristol Cars, said: “Bringing Bristol Cars back is about far more than reviving a name; it is about bringing back the spirit of a marque that has always stood apart. Bristol has a remarkable story, from its roots in aviation and engineering to the extraordinary and exclusive cars it crafted. We want to honor that heritage while giving Bristol a future that is every bit as distinctive. To bring Bristol back to making cars in Britain, and with Richard Hackett returning to the company, we have brought together an exceptional combination of heritage, knowledge, engineering and craftsmanship. This is the beginning of Bristol’s return, and there is much more to come.”

Richard Hackett, Chairman of Bristol Cars, said: “Bristol has always been about doing things differently. It was never a mass-market manufacturer. It built exceptional cars in small numbers for people who appreciated their individuality, engineering and character. To return as Chairman, particularly in Bristol’s 80th anniversary year, is a tremendous privilege. This is an opportunity to respect everything that made Bristol special while giving the marque a future.”

Completing the Fighter program is intended as the first stage of Bristol’s return rather than its final objective. With new manufacturing resources and Hackett’s stewardship in place, the company is positioning the Fighter as the starting point for a broader revival built around the engineering, individuality and craftsmanship that have long defined the marque.

Above photos © 2026 Sam Frost

Above Story © 2026 Bristol Cars Ltd., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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