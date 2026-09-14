1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Plexi Heads to RM Sotheby’s Zurich Auction

The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona remains one of Maranello’s defining front-engine grand tourers, combining a potent Colombo V-12 with Pininfarina styling and Scaglietti coachwork. This particular example, chassis 13423, is an especially desirable early “Plexi” Daytona, distinguished by its fixed Perspex-covered headlights and rare original specification.

Introduced in 1968, the 365 GTB/4 earned the unofficial “Daytona” nickname following Ferrari’s dominant 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. Its 4.4-liter Tipo 251 Colombo V-12 produced approximately 352 horsepower and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and near-even weight distribution complemented its high-speed grand-touring capabilities, with period performance figures including a top speed of approximately 280 km/h. More than 1,300 examples were produced through 1973, while only an estimated 400 to 500 early “Plexi” cars are believed to have been built.

Completed by Ferrari on May 14, 1970, chassis 13423 was originally finished in Blu Dino over Nero Connolly leather. Its factory specification included left-hand drive, a wooden steering wheel, no headrests, and instrumentation calibrated in miles, reflecting its intended American-market delivery.

In June 1970, Luigi Chinetti Motors in Greenwich, Connecticut sold the Daytona to Mr. Scapula, an American resident of Geneva, Switzerland. Although registered on Swiss plates, the Ferrari was temporarily taken to the United States for roughly a year. Its early history includes an appearance with Scapula at the 1970 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen before the car returned to Switzerland and underwent Ferrari factory assistance in Modena in 1971.

The Daytona later changed hands after Scapula acquired a 365 GTB/4 Spider, eventually reaching England, where it was refinished in yellow and fitted with a dark green leather interior. By 1993, it was owned by an Italian enthusiast in England, who displayed the car at concours events and reportedly retained it into the late 2000s.

Following further ownership, the Ferrari was offered by a Swiss dealer in 2020. In July 2022, it received Ferrari Classiche certification and is accompanied by its coveted “Red Book,” as well as a history report prepared by Ferrari marque specialist Marcel Massini.

Retaining its matching-numbers Colombo V-12, desirable Plexi configuration, documented history, and Classiche certification, chassis 13423 represents a significant example of Ferrari’s legendary Daytona. It is scheduled to be offered at RM Sotheby’s The Zurich Auction on September 26, with an estimated value of $750,000 to $850,000.

Source: RM Sotheby’s