Eccentrica’s V12 Roadster at Monterey Car Week

The Eccentrica V12 Roadster arrived on the Monterey Peninsula from San Marino with a busy week ahead of it: a private preview, a world debut, the first drives with clients and, ultimately, an appearance amid the machinery and spectacle of Monterey Car Week. Before the crowds arrived, however, Eccentrica kept things deliberately intimate.

The Roadster was first shown behind closed doors, without a stage, countdown or elaborate presentation. Instead, the car was left to make its own introduction to a small audience already familiar with the appeal of naturally aspirated engines, gated manual gearboxes and automobiles that demand something from their drivers.

Then came The Quail

On August 14, the V12 Roadster made its public debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Carmel Valley. In a field increasingly populated by hybrid powertrains, turbochargers and digital interfaces, Eccentrica arrived with a markedly different proposition: a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V12, three pedals, a six-speed gated manual gearbox and no roof. It was a distinctly analog counterpoint to the modern supercar. But the Roadster was never intended simply to sit on a concours lawn.

Between events, Eccentrica put clients behind the wheel. The route took them through Carmel and onto Highway 1, heading south toward Big Sur, where the open cockpit exposed occupants to the cool Pacific air and the V12 provided its own soundtrack.

It was perhaps the most convincing presentation the company could have arranged. Specifications can explain the engineering, but they struggle to communicate the experience of selecting second gear through an exposed gate, opening the throttle and feeling a naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engine respond immediately behind the cockpit.

By Sunday, Monterey Car Week had shifted its attention to Pebble Beach, where some of the world’s most significant automobiles assembled on the 18th fairway for the Concours d’Elegance.

Eccentrica chose a different atmosphere for part of the afternoon

In downtown Carmel, the company gathered at Carmel Coffee Roasters for a DJ set with the doors open to the street. There was espresso rather than champagne and a considerably less formal mood than the concours taking place a few miles away.

Two sides of Monterey Car Week, on the same Sunday

For Eccentrica, the week also marked another step in transforming the Roadster from an idea into a car destined for private garages. Keys were handed to clients, cars were driven and the company’s latest interpretation of the Diablo moved beyond the controlled environment of a launch event. Production of the V12 Roadster will be limited to just 19 examples, with several already spoken for.

Eccentrica — Company Profile

Eccentrica is a San Marino-based restomod company dedicated to reimagining one of the 1990s’ defining supercars: the Lamborghini Diablo. Founded by entrepreneur and collector Emanuel Colombini, the company combines period-correct character with contemporary engineering, materials and craftsmanship. Its extensively reworked V12 retains the Diablo’s naturally aspirated 5.7-liter engine while adding a six-speed manual gearbox, carbon-fiber bodywork, modern suspension and braking technology, and bespoke interiors. Rather than reinventing the Diablo, Eccentrica aims to sharpen its original personality—preserving the noise, mechanical involvement and theatrical presence that made it an icon while making the experience more precise, usable and intensely personal.

Above contents © 2026 Eccentrica Automobili, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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