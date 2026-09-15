Ferrari Unveils 296 GT Modificata, a 730-HP Track-Only Weapon

Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GT Modificata, an extreme, track-only evolution of its V6-powered GT platform developed exclusively for non-competitive events in the company’s Club Competizioni GT program. Presented during Ferrari Racing Days in Budapest, the limited-production two-seater draws heavily on the 296 GT3 Evo race car while incorporating technology developed through Ferrari’s road-car and prototype racing programs. It succeeds the 488 GT Modificata introduced in 2020.

Free from road-car homologation requirements and racing regulations, Ferrari’s engineers were able to pursue outright performance. The result is a car the company says can lap its Fiorano test circuit three seconds faster than the 296 GT3 Evo.

730 HP From Ferrari’s Twin-Turbo V6

At its heart is a rear-mid-mounted 2,992-cc, 120-degree twin-turbo V6 derived from the 296 GT3 Evo. Ferrari revised the cranktrain, camshafts, induction system, intercoolers and turbochargers, along with the fuel system, to increase output. The engine produces 730 cv (537 kW) at 7,500 rpm and 800 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, giving it a specific output of 244 cv per liter. That represents 130 cv more than the Balance-of-Performance-restricted 296 GT3 Evo. Power is delivered through a six-speed sequential transmission with a carbon clutch and revised gear ratios designed specifically for non-competitive track use.

Racing Aerodynamics

Ferrari substantially reworked the car’s aerodynamics, particularly at the front and rear. A new “Slotted Splitter” improves airflow beneath the car and increases downforce, while the redesigned front bodywork also improves cooling. At the rear, Ferrari developed an entirely new wing featuring a central pylon, 5-mm Gurney flap and 499P-inspired endplates designed to improve aerodynamic efficiency and manage airflow vortices.

The additional performance also required upgraded braking. New ventilated steel front discs, revised cooling ducts and an additional front air intake improve heat management and consistency during extended track sessions. ABS is specifically calibrated to make the car accessible to drivers across a range of experience levels.

Two Seats, One Purpose

Unlike a conventional competition GT car, the 296 GT Modificata has two seats. Ferrari redesigned the roll-bar structure to accommodate a passenger, allowing owners to take instructors along during track sessions. The passenger receives a dedicated footrest, while an integrated intercom lets driver and instructor communicate on track.

The car also comes standard with equipment normally optional on the 296 GT3 Evo, including an advanced data-acquisition system, VideoBox Premium, rear camera, tire-pressure and temperature monitoring, professional harnesses and additional cabin cooling. Customers can add features including rear radar and personalized liveries.

Built for Ferrari’s Club Competizioni GT

The 296 GT Modificata was developed specifically for Club Competizioni GT, Ferrari’s customer track program held at major circuits around the world. Purchase of the car includes two years, or 12 rounds, of participation. Ferrari’s 2027 calendar includes events at Jerez, Misano, Fuji, Indianapolis, Paul Ricard and Spa-Francorchamps before concluding at the Finali Mondiali Ferrari. The Modificata name itself has deep roots at Ferrari, beginning with the 512 M in 1970 and later appearing on cars including the F512 M, 456M GT, 575M Maranello and Portofino M. More recently, Ferrari applied the philosophy to the 488 GT Modificata and 499P Modificata.

Key Specifications

Engine: 2,992-cc twin-turbo 120-degree V6

Power: 730 cv (537 kW) at 7,500 rpm

Torque: 800 Nm at 5,000 rpm

Transmission: Six-speed sequential, carbon clutch

Dry weight: 1,330 kg

Fuel capacity: 120 liters

Front tires: 325/680 R18

Rear tires: 325/705 R18

Front brakes: 400 x 26 mm

Rear brakes: 332 x 32 mm

Above contents © 2026 Ferrari Automobili S.p.A. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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