Bugatti Festival 2026: The Royale Returns to Molsheim

Each year, the Bugatti Festival brings the marque back to the roads and landmarks of its spiritual home in Molsheim, Alsace. Organized by Enthusiasts Bugatti Alsace, the 2026 edition carried particular significance, marking the 100th anniversary of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale, one of the most ambitious and luxurious automobiles ever built.

The weekend brought together more than a century of Bugatti history, with heritage, design and engineering taking center stage. For a select group of customers, Bugatti also created a tailored program tracing the people, places and automobiles that have defined the marque since Ettore Bugatti established his company in Molsheim.

At the heart of the celebration were three of the six surviving Type 41 Royales, reunited on the historic Bugatti grounds a century after the model’s creation. The Coupé Napoléon, Ettore Bugatti’s personal car in its final form designed by Jean Bugatti, appeared alongside the Coupé de Ville Binder and the Packard Royale.

Conceived as the ultimate expression of luxury and engineering ambition, the Royale remains one of the most imposing automobiles of its era. Its monumental proportions, elaborate craftsmanship and exclusivity reflected Ettore Bugatti’s intention to build a motor car worthy of royalty.

Bringing three Royales together in Molsheim was an exceptionally rare occasion. Displayed at the Château, the cars illustrated the different interpretations of the Type 41 and the craftsmanship and individuality that distinguish each surviving example.

Bugatti customers were given an early viewing of the trio before the cars were shown to visiting classic-car owners on Saturday morning and later to enthusiasts attending the Festival in Molsheim.

Modern Bugattis Take to the Roads of Alsace

Bugatti also organized a Petit Tour for modern owners, assembling 20 hyper sports cars for a drive through Alsace. The field included examples spanning the modern Bugatti era, from the Veyron and Chiron to the Tourbillon.

Beginning at the YONA Hotel in Obernai, the route followed Alsace’s wine roads, mountain passes and forest roads, with stops at Maison Cattin winery and Domaine Haslach. Along the way, staged presentations explored episodes from Bugatti history, tracing the marque from the eras of Ettore and Jean Bugatti through its rebirth in Molsheim and its modern generations of hyper sports cars.

The customer program culminated in a 1920s-inspired dinner at the Château attended by Bugatti Automobiles President Christophe Piochon and Managing Director Hendrik Malinowski. The three Royales formed the backdrop to an evening intended to evoke the period when Ettore Bugatti personally welcomed customers to Molsheim.

On Sunday morning, Bugatti opened its Molsheim premises to Festival participants for breakfast before approximately 70 historic Bugattis departed for a tour of Alsace. The weekend’s main public gathering followed in central Molsheim.

Among the historic cars on display was a notable group of Type 35s, including a 1927 Grand Prix example, as well as a 1934 Type 57 Stelvio and a Type 57 C Cabriolet by Gangloff. Modern Bugatti models completed a display spanning generations of the marque.

The Sunday program included the traditional parade through Molsheim and the Festival’s awards ceremony. The 1934 Type 57 Stelvio received the “Prix Bugatti Automobiles,” while Piochon was presented with the “Bretzel d’Or,” a prominent Alsatian distinction celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026. As in previous years, Molsheim itself provided the setting, its streets once again filled with Bugattis representing different chapters of the company’s history.

The return of three Royales to Molsheim gave the 2026 Festival its defining moment: three survivors of Ettore Bugatti’s most extravagant automotive vision gathered at the place where their story began, 100 years later.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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