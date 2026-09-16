2014 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ‘Jean-Pierre Wimille’ Heads to RM Sotheby’s Zurich Auction

Few modern Bugattis connect the marque’s legendary motorsport heritage with its hypercar era as directly as the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse ‘Jean-Pierre Wimille.’ One of only three examples produced, this ultra-limited edition was the first of six chapters in Bugatti’s Les Légendes de Bugatti series, created to celebrate the drivers and cars that shaped the company’s racing history.

Based on the open-top Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the ‘Jean-Pierre Wimille’ pays tribute to Bugatti Works driver Jean-Pierre Wimille, who secured two overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its design draws directly from the Type 57G Tank that Wimille and Robert Benoist drove to Bugatti’s first Le Mans victory in 1937.

Beneath its distinctive bodywork lies an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 producing 1,200 horsepower. The Grand Sport Vitesse received chassis reinforcements to maintain rigidity despite its removable roof, allowing it to deliver extraordinary acceleration and high-speed stability. With a claimed 0-to-100 km/h time of 2.6 seconds and a 410 km/h top speed, it became the world’s fastest production roadster at the time.

The special edition’s full-carbon-fiber body combines bespoke Bleu Wimille paintwork with exposed dark-blue carbon fiber, echoing the two-tone appearance of the Type 57G Tank. The active rear wing incorporates an outline of the Circuit de la Sarthe, while Wimille’s signature appears on the fuel and oil filler caps.

Inside, the commemorative treatment continues with Bleu Wimille and Lake Blue leather upholstery. Wimille’s signature is embroidered into the headrests, while French tricolor stitching accents the steering wheel and gear selector. A polished aluminum representation of the Le Mans circuit is integrated into the central storage compartment, complemented by ‘Les Légendes de Bugatti’ branding, the Bugatti elephant emblem, and Wimille’s portrait and signature on the door sills.

Chassis 795063 was delivered new in Dubai on 21 May 2014 before subsequently passing through German and Swiss ownership. Bugatti Dubai serviced the car in 2016 at 655 kilometers and again in 2017 at 2,553 kilometers. Its sparing use has resulted in just 3,766 kilometers recorded at cataloguing.

Now set to be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s The Zurich Auction on September 26, this exceptionally rare Veyron is estimated at $2,950,000–$3,450,000, combining landmark Veyron performance with significant pre-war Bugatti racing heritage.

Source: RM Sotheby’s