Glen Smale
The owner, Harm Lagaaij, puts the Shadow through its paces around the Becketts complex during a demo run at the 2016 Silverstone Classic event. © Glen Smale
Shadow

As Stealthy as a Shadow: The Mk 1 Can-Am

The interesting story behind Don Nichols’ first Can-Am effort

Avatar photoGlen Smale

The 1960s was arguably one of the most innovative decades in motor racing. So, when the Canadian-American racing series commenced in 1966, it promised to be one of the most entertaining and lucrative championships on the calendar. The series initially consisted of just six races, two in Canada (CAN) and four in America (AM), giving rise to the familiar series name, Can-Am.

Glen Smale
Shadow badge on the nose cone – Advanced Vehicle Systems: Nichols. © Glen Smale

Some Can-Am History

The series followed the FIA Group 7 rules, albeit rather loosely, permitting massive engines with unlimited horsepower, turbocharging and supercharging, as well as radical aerodynamics. What could possibly go wrong with such a liberal plan? However, in truth, the Can-Am series produced some of the most outrageous and powerful machines ever seen in circuit racing. It was almost a case of, as long as the car had two seats, bodywork enclosing the wheels, and the package met basic safety standards, it was allowed. Although this essentially amounted to a Formula Libre for sports cars, it was as close as any major international racing series ever got to have an ‘anything goes’ policy.

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Glen Smale
South African-born Smale started his professional motor journalism and photography career back in 1994, but if truth be told, Glen has had a driving passion for all things motoring since a tender age. In 1997, Glen launched Autosport & Classics, a classic motoring and historic motorsport magazine covering the local scene in SA. Two years later, having sold his share in the magazine. Between 2004 and 2016 Smale has authored thirteen books covering sports cars and motor racing. In 2007 he received the Laurin and Klement ‘Design Writer of the Year’ award for his book Jaguar E-type: Portrait of a Design Icon. In 2012 his book, Porsche at Le Mans: 60 Years of Porsche Participation in the World’s Greatest Motor Race, was shortlisted in the British Sports Book Awards. Of his thirteen books, no less than seven have been on Porsche cars, perhaps suggesting where his passion lies. Glen first started writing for the only magazine dedicated entirely to the Porsche 911, namely Total 911, as far back as 2005 and still contributes to this magazine on a regular basis. He has also written for the well-known Porsche magazines in America, Excellence, for a number of years. In addition to this, Glen has contributed to the Porsche Club of North America monthly publication, Panorama, as well as a host of other titles over the years in Europe, the UK and South Africa. Away from the race track, Glen was an aspiring golfer in his younger days and represented his province in the under-18 age group for a number of years. He went on to win his University Championships and represented Rhodes University for five years, as well as playing club league golf for ten years. With both children now out of the house and working, Glen lives with his lovely German wife, Elke, in the beautiful county of Carmarthenshire in West Wales. Glen has been a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers since 1995.
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