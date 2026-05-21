Concours d'Elegance Events

Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Approaches

Classic show returns on June 6-7, 2026, at the Union League Liberty Hill

Rex McAfee

This year’s event, themed Amore per l’Italia, will feature a curated field of historically significant automobiles valued at over $300,000,000, drawn from private collections across the country. Classes include Ferrari Competition Cars, Lamborghini Miura, and Modern Hypercars, alongside a full weekend of programming, including a Tour d’Elegance, Gourmet Gala, and Live Auction, and the main Concours Exhibition on Sunday.

The event proudly benefits Cool Cars for Kids, a Philadelphia-based 501(c)(3) supporting research and care for children with rare genetic conditions at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Copy of Flyer - 1 Brett Mezrow

Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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