Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Approaches

This year’s event, themed Amore per l’Italia, will feature a curated field of historically significant automobiles valued at over $300,000,000, drawn from private collections across the country. Classes include Ferrari Competition Cars, Lamborghini Miura, and Modern Hypercars, alongside a full weekend of programming, including a Tour d’Elegance, Gourmet Gala, and Live Auction, and the main Concours Exhibition on Sunday.

The event proudly benefits Cool Cars for Kids, a Philadelphia-based 501(c)(3) supporting research and care for children with rare genetic conditions at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Cohen Children’s Medical Center.