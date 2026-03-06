Bentley Shines In Montana with FAT International

The car featured in Bentley’s recent Supersports: FULL SEND film, driven in speeds of up to 100 mph around the Bentley campus in Crewe, England by Travis Pastrana, was the star of Bentley’s presence in Montana. In the driver’s seat was professional racing driver Lia Block, renewing her relationship with Bentley after previously showcasing her considerable skills behind the wheel of a Flying Spur in the ‘Spur of the Moment’ film of 2024. Block took to the ice on both days of the event, with the only modification to the car since FULL SEND being the fitment of 2.5 mm studs to the tires.

Bentley Supersports makes US dynamic debut at inaugural FAT Ice Race in Big Sky, Montana

Specially prepared car from Supersports: FULL SEND film, featuring Travis Pastrana, drifted at the event by Lia Block

Joined on the ice track – sideways – by Speed Six Continuation Series ‘Factory Works’ special, from Mulliner

Bentayga X Concept also makes US debut, previewing what an off-road-focused Bentayga of the future could look like

(Crewe, 2 March 2026) Bentley’s now sold-out Supersports has made its US dynamic debut, as Bentley continued its new partnership with FAT International at the inaugural FAT Ice Race held in Big Sky, Montana.

Joining the Supersports on the purpose-built ice track was the ‘Factory Works’ special edition of the Speed Six Continuation Series, created by Mulliner – Bentley’s bespoke and coachbuilding division. Resplendent in unique Bedford Grey with an Oxblood leather interior, and with floorboards bearing the laser-engraved signatures of the team that built the car, the Speed Six showcased the abilities of Mulliner’s second pre-war Continuation Series in the hands of the Head of Bentley’s Heritage Collection, Mike Sayer.

Also making its US debut was the recently-unveiled Bentayga X Concept – a vision of what an off-road-focused Bentayga could look like. The concept is based on a Bentayga Speed, featuring a 650 PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, permanent four-wheel drive, and an eight-speed transmission. Air suspension is complemented by Bentley Dynamic Ride, Bentley’s 48V electric active anti-roll control system.

However, the stance and presence have significantly changed with forged single-piece 22” wheel rims, created by specialists Brixton, with large aspect ratio off-road tires. The track width has increased by 120mm to enhance stability, and the ride height has been increased by 55 mm, for maximized suspension travel and ground clearance. To accommodate these changes the wheel arches have also moved outboard by 40 mm. The changes lead to a wading depth of over 550 mm and a ground clearance of just under 310 mm.

The exterior appearance of the Bentayga X Concept has been kept functional, with roof-mounted storage and four spotlights to enable longer off-road adventures. In the case of the concept, an electric Bambino-size Go Kart (as used in the FAT Karting League) demonstrates the additional cargo ability. These roof additions raise the Bentayga X Concept’s overall height to 2.49 meters. To the rear of the car the titanium sports exhaust from Akrapovic remains prominent, along with the addition of twin towing eyes at the front.

The Bentayga X Concept and Speed Six also headed into Big Sky itself ahead of the event, drawing crowds at a dedicated ‘Cars & Coffee’ event organized by FAT International to further celebrate car culture and the surrounding community.

This was Bentley’s second visit to Big Sky, Montana in the last nine months, after the Global Media Drive for the new Bentayga Speed was held in the same location in June last year. Indeed, the car used to create the Bentayga X Concept is a Bentayga Speed from the same event, with Big Sky very much now this example’s spiritual home.

Bentley’s partnership with FAT International will continue later this year with a takeover by Bentley of Mankei, FAT International’s base on the Grossglockner pass in Austria.

