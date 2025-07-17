Nicola Fornaciari/SGP
Dolomites Grand Tour 2025

Epic journey through the Italian Alps

Rex McAfee

The 2025 edition of the Dolomites Grand Tour has concluded with resounding success. Participants were treated to a sensory journey through some of the most breathtaking alpine landscapes in the world, with panoramic views of the Dolomite peaks, leaving everyone truly spellbound.

In keeping with the spirit of the event, this year’s tour was a celebration of elegance, performance, and discovery. From 27 to 29 June, the Dolomite roads became a stage for some of the most iconic supercars ever built—predominantly Ferrari models, alongside spectacular examples from McLaren, Lamborghini, and Maserati.

The event drew a remarkable international presence, with participants primarily from the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as from across Europe. The cosmopolitan nature of this year’s edition added an enriching layer to the experience, uniting different cultures under a shared passion for extraordinary driving and refined living.

An Iconic Route Through the Heart of the Dolomites

The journey began in Cortina d’Ampezzo, known as the Queen of the Dolomites, and unfolded across some of the most scenic and thrilling mountain passes in the region. Falzarego, Giau, Sella, Pordoi, and Tre Croci offered a spectacular driving experience, weaving through majestic peaks and lush valleys. The itinerary included memorable stops in Corvara and Dobbiaco, with indulgent culinary pauses along the way that highlighted the excellence of South Tyrolean cuisine.

Guests were also immersed in a world-class gastronomic experience, with highlights including the inspired creations of Norbert Niederkofler, whose starred cuisine (three Michelin Stars and the green Star) provided a genuine taste of the mountains—pure, ethical, and unforgettable.

Housed in the former villa of the Moessmer wool mill, the Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler offered an unforgettable experience of hospitality, cuisine, and fine wines. Located in Brunico, the restaurant is always one of the highlights of this journey. As every year, the event was meticulously curated and organised by Canossa, synonymous with outstanding motoring experiences and Italian hospitality. RM Sotheby’s proudly returned as Presenting Sponsor, reinforcing the event’s prestige within the world of classic and performance cars.

The combination of iconic roads, excellent food, luxury hospitality, and a vibrant international community made this edition of the Dolomites Grand Tour a truly memorable chapter in the ongoing story of Canossa’s most evocative driving experiences.

