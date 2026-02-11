Travis Pastrana Drifts Bentley Supersports in FULL SEND Video

Bentley’s new Supersports — now completely sold out — has showcased its remarkable agility and performance in the hands of motorsports and extreme sports star, and renowned stunt performer, Travis Pastrana. Today, Bentley and Pastrana unveiled Supersports: FULL SEND, the brand’s most dynamic film to date, filmed entirely on Bentley’s historic campus and Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

Highlights

New Supersports taken for an ultimate tour around the Bentley campus by Travis Pastrana, in a display of precision drifting

Rear-wheel drive and 666 PS as standard mean Supersports is capable of sustained slip angles, donuts, and slides

Specific car modified for the shoot with the addition of a hydraulic handbrake and the ability to power-brake

New Supersports already sold-out; 500 units reserved

The Supersports’ combination of 666 PS, rear-wheel drive, and a highly developed chassis and aerodynamics package unleashes a new level of performance ability for Bentley. To showcase the car’s agility, Pastrana worked with Bentley in September last year to create a gymkhana-type film within the grounds of Bentley’s factory, originally constructed in 1938 on Pyms Lane in Crewe – Bentley’s own ‘Pymkhana’. Supersports: FULL SEND is a celebration of the new Supersports, Pastrana’s extraordinary precision and ability, and the Bentley factory itself, recipient of significant self-funded investment over the last five year.

Pastrana was chosen by Bentley to support the filming project based on his long career of extraordinary stunts, motorsports successes, and extreme sports. Supersports: FULL SEND follows Pastrana’s final official gymkhana film, ‘Aussie Shred’, which was released last month and also been viewed almost nine million times.

Pastrana’s comments

“I knew the Supersports would have a lot of power but I was happily surprised by how nimble and fun it was to drive. I’ve never driven a production-based car to film a video of this magnitude before, without a clutch or modified steering angle, I had my concerns – but the Supersports exceeded all of my expectations. It was exactly what I had hoped for – the perfect combination of luxury and performance.”

Supersports: FULL SEND was shot over the course of three days at the Bentley factory, supported by scores of Bentley colleagues who volunteered their time, after the star car was specially prepared in the on-site Engineering Technical Centre by a dedicated team of technicians.

The FULL SEND car

In order to allow Pastrana to navigate the Bentley site while driving the Supersports beyond the limits of grip, modifications were made to a standard Supersports to make it even more agile. The key change was the addition of a hydraulic handbrake mounted alongside the steering wheel to enable instantaneous rear-axle locking. Bentley’s chassis and transmission teams integrated the handbrake with the car’s control systems to allow instant reinstatement of power as the handbrake was released, meaning Pastrana could manipulate the car sideways before a tight corner and then maintain a long drift through it.

The handbrake includes the word ‘Mildred’ on the handle – a reference to the internal project name for Supersports. Inspiration came from Bentley’s past, and the story of Mildred Mary Petre, a ‘Bentley Girl’ who pushed the boundaries of what was possible with a fearless spirit, and so in her honor the development team christened their project ‘Mildred’.

Other changes included software modifications to allow ‘power braking’, where the brake and throttle can be applied simultaneously, to allow adjustment of cornering stance mid-drift, and to allow the car to perform static and rolling burnouts.

The FULL SEND car will make appearances at upcoming Bentley events across 2026, and then be retained by Bentley as the newest member of the now 50-strong Heritage Collection based in Crewe.

Special Guests

The film includes a new set of special guests – some obvious, some a little more inconspicuous. The action starts in Bentley’s Engineering Technical Centre, with the FULL SEND car surrounded by some performance icons of Bentley’s past. These include both generations of Continental GT3 race car, the 2003 Le Mans-winning Speed 8 (chassis 004/5), and even the W16-powered Hunaudières concept car from 1999.

Both the Pikes Peak Bentayga and Pikes Peak Continental GT appear in a scene shot through Bentley’s solar panel car park, with the two specials giving chase to Pastrana through the complex and past Bentley’s future luxury urban SUV, launching later this year and so wearing camouflage.

More cars from Bentley’s Heritage Collection make special appearances, in the shape of five pre-war Bentleys led by the 1929 Team Blower #2 – the most iconic and valuable Bentley in history – and followed by two more Blowers, a Speed Six and a 1926 3 Litre Speed Model.

Eagle-eyed viewers will catch a glimpse of last year’s EXP 15 design vision concept, atop the newly opened Design Centre at the heart of the Bentley campus. Pastrana then literally smashes his way into the still-in-build production line for the luxury urban SUV, and past a disguised example of the new model under a silk.

The final production Brooklands from 2010, also a member of the Heritage Collection, is seen using the last millimeters of rubber from its replacement rear tires, providing a dramatic, smoky backdrop for a huge Pastrana power slide. Finally, Pastrana comes to a stop in front of Bentley’s brand new, state-of-the-art Paint Shop, where all three previous generations of Supersports await him – two contemporary examples from the Heritage Collection, and a 1925 3 Litre Supersports (one of the original 18) borrowed from Vintage Bentley.

The final cameo is Bentley’s chairman and CEO, Frank-Steffen Walliser, who sets to work when he’s greeted with acres of tire marks across Bentley’s campus.

Production of the new Supersports begins in Q4 2026 ahead of first deliveries at the start of 2027. The new Supersports will be available in the following countries and areas: UK, Europe (EU27 plus Switzerland and Turkey), USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, Oman, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.

Above contents © 2026 Bentley Motors, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee