Art in motion: BMW Art Cars at Goodwood Revival

The 2025 Goodwood Revival is set to shine an even brighter spotlight on automotive history this September (12–14), as five legendary BMW Art Cars roll into the Earls Court Motor Show. These aren’t just cars—they’re canvases on wheels, designed over the past five decades by some of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, and David Hockney.

The BMW Art Car project began in 1975 as a bold experiment, handing artists the keys to reimagine automobiles not just as machines, but as works of art. Since then, the collection has grown to 20 cars, each one a fusion of design, engineering, and cultural expression. They represent more than just BMW’s commitment to performance—they reflect the company’s ongoing engagement with global culture, spanning contemporary art, music, film, and design.

This year’s Revival showcase is part of the BMW Art Car World Tour, a globe-spanning celebration marking 50 years of the collection. From gallery floors to racetracks, the tour highlights how these “rolling sculptures” have captured imaginations for generations, reminding us that the automobile has always been more than transportation—it’s an icon that inspires both critique and wonder.

The following five cars will be making a stop at the Revival Event:

1976 Frank Stella BMW 3.0 CSL

Known for its participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the original BMW 3.0 CSL was reimagined by artist Frank Stella. As the second vehicle in the BMW Art Cars collection, Stella’s design was inspired by the technical basis of the car itself. The result was a striking composition of black and white lines, with the powerful 750 hp engine front and center of the design.

1977 Roy Lichtenstein BMW 320i Turbo

Just one year later, pop artist Roy Lichtenstein brought his signature style to life by incorporating his recognisable “Ben Day dots” into the design of the BMW 320i Turbo. The original vehicle, which also competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, was driven by the founder of the art car collection, Hervé Poulain, and Marcel Mignot.

1982 Ernst Fuchs BMW 635 CSi

Number five in the collection, the BMW 635 CSi was designed by Austrian artist Ernst Fuchs in 1982. Otherwise known as the “Fire Fox on a Hare Hunt”, Fuchs’ design was the first in the collection to be based on a production car, and varied from his earlier pieces of artwork.

1995 David Hockney BMW 850 CSi

David Hockney designed the 14th car in the collection: the BMW 850 CSi. The result of an extended design project, Hockney aimed to reveal the car’s inner workings and spirit through his art. His detailed paintwork includes the outline of a driver on the door, while attentive viewers will note a stylised suction vent on the button – subtle touches which invite you to look closer at the design.

2010 Jeff Koons BMW M3 GT2

American artist Jeff Koons brought a dynamic palette of vibrant, contrasting colours to his BMW M3 GT2. The 17th BMW Art Car saw the return of Pop Art and the creation of a design which captures the essence of power and motion – conveying a sense of speed and energy even when the car is stationary.

The unique collection of cars will be on display across the Goodwood Revival weekend in Earls Court, as part of the collection's ongoing world tour.

The Goodwood Revival

Friday 12 – Sunday 14 September 2025.

Tickets can be purchased at goodwood.com or by calling the Ticket Office on +44 (0)1243 755055

