New World Records at Broad Arrow Monterey

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, saw no less than eight new record auction prices set at its annual flagship Monterey Jet Center sale, held August 13-14 in conjunction with Motorlux, the sold-out official kick-off to Monterey Car Week. The auction generated a total of $57.4 million in sales, with 80 percent of all lots sold. Bidder registration was the highest for any Broad Arrow auction to date, with an increase of more than 20 percent over the company’s Monterey Jet Center Auction in 2024. Over 16,000 enthusiasts also tuned into the auction live on Broad Arrow’s YouTube channel, alongside millions who watched via Hagerty’s FAST Channel lineup on Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Amazon Fire TV, and Alexa devices.

A well-attended preview on Wednesday evening during the Motorlux festivities created an electric atmosphere, with spirited bidding in the room and across all remote platforms. Broad Arrow auctioneers Lydia Fenet and Thomas Forrester expertly conducted the sale on both evenings, bringing their individual, unique styles and presence to the proceedings, which resulted in at least eight record auction prices across multiple marques and models.

The records were led by the top-seller of the auction, a 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale, which sold for a final price of $5,202,500. As soon as Fenet opened the lot for bidding, a back-and-forth competition ignited between multiple bidders in the room and on the phone. Eventually selling to a bidder in the room, the price is a record for the MC12 model at auction (smashing the previous record of $3,800,000) and makes the car the most valuable modern Maserati ever sold at auction.

“Our 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction was another strong sale for Broad Arrow,” said Barney Ruprecht, Senior Car Specialist and Vice-President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “Collectors and industry insiders took notice of the quality and relevance of the cars on offer, which translated to stand out prices across today’s most in-demand categories. Results reflect the particular and continuing strength of modern collectibles, as we witness the generational rotation of the collector car market. Our passion for and focus on this segment continue to grow—a market we have been pioneering in the industry since Broad Arrow’s inception.”

Additional record-setting sales across the two-day auction include:

⁠The 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR, one of just 11 built and only three examples in the U.S., set a new record for the model at $3,222,500. This quadruples the previous price paid for the same car in 2015.

Remaining in virtually as-new, unraced condition, the 1980 BMW M1 Procar set a new record for the M1 model at $ 1.6 million.

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Prototype “Stealth”, the final SLR Roadster ever produced, set a new auction record for any non-Stirling Moss Edition SLR at $1,022,500.

Bidders couldn’t put their hands up fast enough for the 2011 Hennessey Venom GT, one of just 13 examples built. Bidding accelerated quickly among multiple parties in the room, on the phones, and over the internet, with the car eventually selling for $588,000 —a new record for a non-charity auction offering of the model.

Broad Arrow saw exceptional interest in The American Performance Collection, which featured six extensively optioned, limited-edition modern Dodge and Chevrolet performance icons. The group was led by a pair of track-capable, bespoke Vipers, which both set new records for their individual models. The 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme Aero Package sold for $406,500, while the 2017 Dodge Viper ACR Extreme Aero Package sold for $357,000.

The highly original, 762-mile, six-speed gated manual 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider set a record for the model, selling for $337,750.

Broad Arrow also offered its largest selection of Japanese collector cars to date at the 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction. Generating significant pre-sale interest and attention, stand-out results for JDM and other Japanese collectibles at the sale include the exceedingly rare, Omori-factory restored 1999 Nissan Skyline CRS GT-R V-Spec by NISMO, which sold for a final $692,500, the holy grail of high-performance Subarus, a 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi, at $235,200, and a 1995 Toyota Supra RZ, the final lot of the entire auction, which exceeded pre-sale estimate at a final $80,640 (Estimate: $40,000 – $70,000).

The top 10 cars sold at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction are indicative of the market’s demand for modern collectibles. However, exceptional pre- and post-war staples also found new homes at strong prices. Highlights include an iconic, matching-numbers 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 at $2,562,500, a superb, matching-numbers 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso formerly owned by David Letterman at $1,622,500, a timeless, matching-numbers 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe at $1,902,500, and a 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra, CSX 2003, one of just five early prototypes, at $1,545,000, all falling within pre-sale estimated prices. Beyond the top 10, a rare and award-winning 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT “Interim” exceeded expectations at a final $637,500 (Estimate: $450,000 – $550,000), a beautifully restored, right-hand-drive 1935 Auburn 851 Super-Charged “Boattail” Speedster achieved a final $654,000, and a selection of cars offered from The Tom and JoAnn Martindale Collection were hotly contested, highlighted by an exceedingly rare 1921 Paige 6-66 Daytona Speedster at a final $162,400 (Estimate: $90,000-$125,000).

1. Lot 141 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale $5,202,500 2. Lot 253 1991 Ferrari F40 SOLD AFTER AUCTION 3. Lot 120 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR $3,222,500 4. Lot 132 1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer DLS $2,645,000 5. Lot 285 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 $2,562,500 6. Lot 290 DBZ Centenary Collection SOLD AFTER AUCTION 7. Lot 228 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing $1,902,500 8. Lot 240 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso $1,622,000 9. Lot 276 1980 BMW M1 Procar $1,600,000 10. Lot 218 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra $1,545,000

All images by Andrew Miterko / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.