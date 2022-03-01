Around 1,500 Examples On Offer At Mecum Glendale 2022

On March 16-19, the annual auction hosted by Mecum at State Farm Stadium in Arizona will be returning for the fourth time. At Glendale 2022, collector cars from esteemed collections and stand-out individual offerings have been added to the lineup of the upcoming event. There will roughly be around 1,500 classic and collector vehicles that will be on offer and around 200 pieces of Road Art and memorabilia.

One of the latest collections to be added to the event is The Marty Nelson Collection. It consists of 20 vehicles with a wide variety of American classics like the 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe Deville (Lot S127), a 1956 Ford F100 Pickup (Lot S131.1), and a 1957 Buick Special Convertible (Lot S128). The collection also features three Chevrolet Corvettes: a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S132) equipped with a 327/340 HP V-8 engine and 4-speed manual transmission, a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Collector Edition Convertible (Lot S137) with a Sebring Silver finish matched with red leather interior and black convertible top, last but not the least is the 1982 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S133) with only 35,000 miles on the odometer.

Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster (Lot S194)

The Jim Osterman Collection is a collection of 10 vehicles with American classics like Chevrolet, Pontiac, Buick, and Chrysler. Five of the cars in the collection will be offered at no reserve including a couple of Chevrolet Bel Air Convertibles: a 1957 model (Lot S167.1) that had a rotisserie restoration on its Tropical Turquoise exterior and a 1955 model (Lot S165) with a Gypsy Red/India Ivory finish matched with Red and Ivory interior.

Another collection on offer is the Triple B Collection. It consists a variety of vehicles which includes a 1970 Chevrolet Impala Kingswood Wagon (Lot T146) equipped with a fuel-injected 502 CI V-8 engine, and a 1988 Chevrolet K5 Blazer (Lot T135) with fuel-inject 5.7-liter V-8 engine. It also has several Ford Mustang models in the collection like the 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt (Lot T136) that only has a mileage of 16,800 miles, only 5,772 were produced in 2008, and it is one of only 1,426 units which were finished in black. A 2007 Ford Mustang Roush Stage 2 Convertible (Lot T148) is also part of the collection. It has a supercharged 4.6-liter SOHC V-8 engine and only has 9,125 miles on the odometer.

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible 265 CI, Automatic (Lot S165)

Other consignments worthy of attention include a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta (Lot S174). Only 499 units were produced, and this example only has 98 miles on the odometer. A 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S145) is number 940 out of only 1,270 units produced and it only has 182 miles on it. A couple of Lamborghinis are also on offer, a Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster (Lot S194). Only 49 of these gorgeous Roadsters were produced and only two of them were given the Grigio Avlon finish. A 1996 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster (Lot S155). In 1996, only 12 units were produced for the U.S. market and it only has 8,594 miles. A 1979 Pontiac Trans Am (Lot S188.1) is another interesting example. It has only had one owner from new and really low mileage of only 110 miles.

2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S145)

Michael Brown’s Hooked on ‘Vettes Collection offers 13 Chevrolet Corvette and more than 200 pieces of neon signs. The Mile High Collection is another noteworthy collection that will be part of Mecum 2022. It includes the 2006 Ford GT (Lot F180) which was previously owned by NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, with only 232 miles on the odometer, the example is offered at no reserve. A 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback (Lot F183) is also known as the Sin City Shaker due to its highly exclusive 427 CI SOHC “Cammer” V-8 engine.

2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta (Lot S174)

For those who are interested to bid, bidder registration is already available in advance online. During the event itself, those who are interested to bid can also register onsite for $200. The ticket is good for admission for two to all the four auction days. Those who are unable to attend in person can still join the bidding through their enhanced remote bidding options and it has options to bid either online of through telephone bidding. Although bidding does not start until 10am, the gates open at 8am.

1970 Chevrolet Impala Kingswood Wagon (Lot T146)