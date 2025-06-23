Alfa Romeo at the 2025 1000 Miglia

Highlights

Alfa Romeo triumphs at the 43rd edition of the 1000 Mille with Team Villa Trasqua’s 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport, driven by the duo of Vesco-Salvinelli. Joining it on the podium were two other Biscione vehicles, underscoring a motorsport legacy forged over 115 years: the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS driven by the Argentinian team of Erejomovich– Llanos, and the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Spider Zagato driven by the duo of Tonconogy – Ruffini.

Part of the Stellantis Heritage collection, the 1956 1900 Super Sprint completed the race under the guidance of the Luna Rossa team, captivating fans along the 1,900-km route of the “most beautiful race in the world.”

Alongside icons of the past, the entire Alfa Romeo lineup took part in the 2025 event as Support Cars: from the new Junior Hybrid Q4 to the bold Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport, as well as the Stelvio Intensa and Tonale.

The new 33 Stradale made its dynamic road debut in front of the general public.

There’s something uniquely captivating about the roar of an Alfa Romeo as it makes its way across Italy—a sound that evokes history, audacity, and passion. It was once again heard echoing along the legendary roads of this year’s 1000 Miglia, mesmerizing crowds in unforgettable style as Team Villa Trasqua’s 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport, driven by the duo of Vesco-Salvinelli, was the first to cross the finish line at the 43rd edition of the historical re-enactment of the “most beautiful race in the world”. Joining it on the podium were the Alfa Romeo 6C 1500 SS, driven by the Argentinian team of Erejomovich – Llanos, and the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 GS Spider Zagato, driven by the duo of Tonconogy – Ruffini: a stunning podium sweep that highlights the Biscione’s enduring motorsport legacy, one that still delivers thrills today thanks to its distinctive dynamic features.

Amidst the breathtaking landscapes, one vehicle in particular captured hearts and turned heads along the route: the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint, part of the Stellantis Heritage Collection and usually on display at the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese. On board this splendid “gran turismo” coupé was the Luna Rossa team, solidifying the partnership between Italy’s most beloved sailing crew and the brand of noble Italian sportiness since 1910. The two national treasures are gearing up for the upcoming America’s Cup, which will be held for the first time in Italy, set against the spectacular backdrop of the Gulf of Naples. And if words don’t convince, all it takes is a glance at the Alfa Romeo 1900 Super Sprint as it whips through corners and climbs steep hills, showcasing that unmistakable blend of elegance and sportiness that made it the preferred coupé of gentlemen drivers in the 1950s and a coveted icon during the economic boom.

However, the 1000 Miglia is not only a journey through the past—it also serves as a bridge towards the future. In fact, alongside legends of yesteryear, the Biscione showcased its latest creations, which perfectly embody Alfa Romeo’s identity of sportiness, style, and performance: the high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio Super Sport—the special series dedicated to the brand’s 1st victory at the 1000 Miglia—the Tonale C-SUV, and the Junior Hybrid Q4—the new top-of-the-range version featuring Q4 all-wheel-drive with automated rear-wheel drive axle management.

Enthusiasts also had the opportunity to admire the New 33 Stradale, which made its dynamic road debut before the general public, embodying the brand’s identity and future. Produced in just 33 exclusive models, the custom-built car marks the return of the legendary 33 Stradale—an icon of the 1960s and widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars of all time, which was directly derived from the world-renowned Tipo 33. Notably, much like the 1900 Super Sprint in the race, the New 33 Stradale has also been made in collaboration with the Milan-based coachbuilder, Touring Superleggera, in a world-exclusive production process that takes craftsmanship and innovation to whole new levels.

The true meaning of the 1000 Miglia is rekindled through this constant dialogue between what Alfa Romeo was and what it chooses to be today. Not simply a celebration of the past, it is lasting proof of the brand’s eternal calling for motorsports—a legacy that dates back to legends like Tazio Nuvolari. In 1930, alongside Giovanni Battista Guidotti, he triumphed at the 1000 Miglia aboard a 6C 1750, marking the first time a driver averaged 100 km/h over the entire competition. In short, this feat is all the more incredible and memorable if one considers the unpaved roads of the time—an achievement that still evokes the language of beauty at high speeds and technology at the cutting-edge.

