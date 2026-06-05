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Mercedes-Benz Classic bei der 1000 Miglia. Fahraufnahme aus dem Jahr 2017 des 300 SL Rennsportwagens (W 194), mit dem Rudolf Caracciola und Paul Kurrle bei der Mille Miglia 1952 auf Platz vier ins Ziel kommen. (Fotosignatur der Archive von Mercedes-Benz Classic: D381987) Mercedes-Benz Classic at 1000 Miglia. Driving shot from 2017 of the 300 SL racing sports car (W 194) in which Rudolf Caracciola and Paul Kurrle finished fourth in the 1952 Mille Miglia. (Photo index number in the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archive: D381987)
Vintage Car Racing

Mercedes-Benz: 140 years of innovation at 1000 Miglia

The “most beautiful race in the world” from Brescia to Rome and back

Rex McAfee

Mercedes-Benz will mark 140 years of automotive innovation and motorsport heritage by fielding four historic 300 SL models in the 2026 1000 Miglia, the renowned Italian road race scheduled for June 9-13.

The manufacturer’s participation highlights a century of success in one of motorsport’s most prestigious endurance events. Alongside the factory-supported entries, seven customers will compete as part of the Mercedes-Benz works team. Technical support for all participating vehicles will be provided by specialists from the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center.

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“The Mille Miglia is the ideal stage to bring our ‘Heritage Creates Future’ philosophy to life. For 140 years, Mercedes-Benz has been setting technical standards with innovation, shaping the future of mobility in every era. This includes our great successes at Mille Miglia. This lineage continues with unwavering consistency: The current S-Class epitomises the progress that comes from our unique heritage.”

— Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH.

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The 2026 entry list includes one of only 10 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL racing sports cars (W 194) ever produced. The model played a pivotal role in the brand’s return to motorsport in 1952, when Mercedes-Benz made an immediate impact at the Mille Miglia by finishing second and fourth overall.

The W 194 entered in this year’s event was originally driven by legendary racer Rudolf Caracciola and co-driver Paul Kurrle during the 1952 Mille Miglia, making it one of the most historically significant vehicles in the field.

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Mercedes-Benz will also enter three examples of the production 300 SL (W 198), better known as the iconic “Gullwing.” Two vehicles will come from the company’s own collection, while a third will be supplied by Mercedes-Benz Italy.

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Introduced in 1954, the W 198 was derived directly from the W 194 racing car and quickly established itself as one of the most advanced sports cars of its era. The distinctive gullwing coupe remained in production until 1957, with 1,400 examples built. A roadster version followed and remained in production through 1963.

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Widely regarded as one of the most influential sports cars ever produced, the 300 SL was named “Sports Car of the Century” in 1999 by an international panel of automotive journalists.

See also

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Mercedes-Benz says its presence at the 2026 1000 Miglia reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating the technological innovations and motorsport achievements that have defined the brand throughout its 140-year history.

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More information on 1000 Miglia customer packages is available HERE

Above contents © 2026 Mercedes-Benz AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

Related resources: Mercedes-Benz Heritage | Mercedes-Benz Museum | Classic Mercedes-Benz Vehicles | Gullwing History | Sports Car Heritage | Motorsport Legacy | Historic Racing Cars | Automotive Innovation

#MercedesBenz #1000Miglia #300SL #Gullwing #ClassicCars #AutomotiveHistory #Motorsport #VintageCars #LuxuryCars #CarCulture

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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