Record-Breaking Ferrari Sales Dominate Mecum Kissimmee 2026

Mecum Kissimmee 2026 sees $124 million in combined sales for the top 10 Ferraris

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sells for $38.5 million, the only factory white example ever produced

Eight Ferraris from the late Phil Bachman’s collection shatter multiple records, with his yellow 2003 Enzo reaching an unprecedented $17.875 million

Records fall for every Ferrari halo model: 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari

Low-mileage, special-specification models drive extraordinary prices, signaling strong demand for exceptional modern exotic Ferraris

If you know anything about Ferraris, you know collectors pay big dollars for them, particularly for the ultra-rare or special models. However, this year’s Mecum auction at Kissimmee, Florida, last weekend took that statement to a whole new level with 10 Ferraris combined selling for a whopping $124 million.

The auction, held January 6-18, featured an exceptional lineup of Prancing Horse machinery, with eight of the top 10 cars coming from the collection of the late Phil Bachman, a car dealer and devoted Ferrari enthusiast who passed away last August. Bachman’s cars, many finished in his signature Giallo (yellow) and featuring ultra-low mileage, crossed the block with no reserve on Saturday, January 17, creating a feeding frenzy among collectors and breaking records left and right.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Alloy – $6,050,000

Kicking off our countdown is this stunning aluminum-bodied 275 GTB/4, one of only 16 alloy-bodied coupes produced from 1966-1968. Finished in the factory color combination of Giallo Fly with black leather interior, this four-cam V-12 masterpiece represents the pinnacle of 1960s Ferrari GT cars. Bachman acquired it in 2000 after eyeing it for four years, purchasing it from Delta Airlines pilot Herb Kerr. The car has earned Platinum honors at multiple concours events and was featured on the cover of Prancing Horse Issue 200, cementing its status as one of the most desirable classic Ferraris.

2006 Ferrari FXX – $6,325,000

The FXX was Ferrari’s track-only evolution of the Enzo, and Bachman’s example is truly one of a kind as the only FXX originally produced in Giallo. Limited to just 30 examples, this 860-horsepower V-12 monster features the Evoluzione Package and unique carbon fiber Prancing Horse emblem fender plates signed by assembly line staff. Bachman wasn’t just a collector but an active participant in the FXX Programme, driving this car at 22 events across 16 tracks on four continents from 2006-2011. With just 2,318 kilometers on the odometer, it graced the cover of Forza magazine and appeared in Gunther Raupp’s 2012 Ferrari Calendar.

1992 Ferrari F40 – $6,600,000

This F40 set the record for the most expensive standard F40 ever sold at auction. Bachman took European delivery of this car in 1992, one of only two F40s produced on the last day of U.S. production. With a mere 458 miles showing, this twin-turbocharged V-8 icon remains in exceptional condition. As a rare factory delivery car with Escursionisti Esteri plates, Bachman referred to it as his “ex-Works” F40 because Ferrari built it outside the normal allocation process. The car has won numerous awards, including the Supercar Cup at the 2007 Cavallino Classic and Best of Show at the 2012 Celebration Exotic Car Festival.

2015 Ferrari LaFerrari – $6,710,000

Represented as the last U.S.-market LaFerrari coupe produced, this hybrid hypercar features a factory plaque confirming its special status. The 949-horsepower V-12 with KERS system is finished in Giallo Modena with Bachman’s signature red and yellow interior combination. Special-ordered with an Italian flag stripe on the nose and showing just 157 miles, the car features an engine bay signed by former Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo and a front storage lid signed by assembly line staff. Its $6.71 million price exceeded several LaFerrari Apertas sold at auction, establishing a new benchmark for the coupe version.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO – $8,525,000

Bachman’s 288 GTO nearly doubled the previous auction record of $4.4 million set in 2022. One of 272 produced, this twin-turbocharged V-8 gem was ordered new by the Bachmans with factory delivery in late 1985. In 40 years of ownership, Phil accumulated just 2,008 kilometers on the odometer. Finished in Rosso Corsa with black leather, the car retains rare discontinued Goodyear Eagle VR50 tires and includes the exceedingly rare second smaller Schedoni luggage bag, specially crafted for Michele Alboreto’s wife. Ferrari Classiche certified with a Red Book, it won Best 8-Cylinder at the 2016 Finali Mondiali.

2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta – $11,000,000

Setting yet another record, Bachman’s LaFerrari Aperta showcases his love for yellow Ferraris. One of only 210 produced, this open-top hybrid hypercar features a factory plaque identifying it as the last produced. Finished in Giallo Triplo Strato with black and yellow interior, it includes the $71,779 removable carbon fiber hardtop and triple-layer special paint option. With just 96 miles recorded, the front storage lid bears signatures from assembly line staff. Bachman specially ordered the car with a thin Italian flag stripe, creating a truly personalized example of Ferrari’s ultimate convertible hypercar that now holds the record for any Aperta sold at auction.

2003 Ferrari Enzo (Rosso Dino) – $11,110,000

While not from the Bachman collection, this Enzo stands out as the only example ever painted in Rosso Dino. One of 400 Enzos produced and 127 exported to the U.S., this 651-horsepower V-12 supercar shows 3,746 miles on the odometer. Featuring a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, F1-derived suspension, and carbon ceramic brakes, it represents the pinnacle of early 2000s Ferrari engineering. The car underwent major service in December 2024 and comes with its original window sticker. Its unique color specification makes it a standout among Enzos, though it was eclipsed by Bachman’s heavily customized yellow example.

1995 Ferrari F50 – $12,210,000

Bachman’s F50 shattered the previous record by nearly $3 million, surpassing an ex-Ralph Lauren example that sold for $9.245 million in August 2025. Number 28 of 56 U.S.-spec cars, this F50 was purchased from professional golfer Ian Poulter and shows just 252 miles. The 513-horsepower V-12 screamer features a six-speed manual transmission and comes in Rosso Corsa with black interior and red seat inserts. Ferrari Classiche certified, it includes Schedoni luggage and the F50 Flight Case for the Berlinetta/Barchetta conversion assembly. The car won the Supercar Cup at the 2018 Cavallino Classic.

2003 Ferrari Enzo (Giallo Modena) – $17,875,000

The biggest shock of the entire auction, Bachman’s yellow Enzo sold for nearly four times the previous record after a protracted bidding war. One of only 11 Giallo Enzos delivered to the U.S., this is one of the few Enzos customized at the factory and the most heavily optioned. With just 649 miles, it features polished engine bay braces, body-color lower trim and diffuser panel, custom Daytona-style red and yellow seats, and a polished chrome Enzo Ferrari signature badge. Bachman watched the car being built during a factory visit and even helped install a few parts himself. Multiple concours wins and its unique specification created unprecedented demand.

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO – $38,500,000

Topping the charts is the only factory white 250 GTO, known as Bianco Speciale. Chassis 3729GT from the Jon Shirley Collection boasts an impressive racing pedigree, driven by legends including Graham Hill, Jack Sears, and Richie Ginther. The car achieved multiple podium finishes, including second overall at the 1962 and 1963 RAC Tourist Trophy Races at Goodwood. Originally purchased new by British privateer John Coombs, it was even loaned to Jaguar for aerodynamic testing in 1962. Jack Sears owned the car from 1970 to 1999 before it joined Shirley’s collection. Ferrari Classiche certified and invited to the 2026 Cavallino Classic, this GTO represents the ultimate collector Ferrari.