AE Victory Racing Heads to Daytona

Daytona 2025

AE Victory Racing is charging into the World Racing League 14-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway this weekend with fresh energy, a new motor, and a deepened commitment to changing the face of motorsport. The team, co-founded by Erin Vogel and Aaron Snair, enters this pivotal race with renewed focus and momentum, thanks in large part to key changes implemented this season.

At the top of the list is the team’s switch to the Toyota Supra GT4 at the beginning of this season, which has already paid dividends. “It’s really made us more competitive,” said team principal and driver Erin Vogel. “The Supra has more sophisticated ECUs which help us to optimize torque, and the drive feels lighter, more modern, and just sharper all around. It’s been a great car to work with, especially as we focus on driver development.”

Talent Search Complete

In true AE Victory Racing fashion, the season kicked off not just with equipment changes, but with a talent search rooted in opportunity. The team hosted a driver shootout to find new racers, prioritizing women with limited experience or access. “We’re not just racing, we’re creating pathways,” said Vogel. Alana Carter, the winner of the shootout, embodied that same energy. “She was the first to apply, and she followed through, consistently expressing her interest in being a part of the team. In person she showed up with a lot of poise and maturity, which ultimately won us over.

Another standout from the shootout was runner-up, 18-year-old Charlotte Traynor, who will make her AE Victory debut at Daytona. After a day of intensive testing, Traynor earned high praise from the team and Vogel, saying “She was diligent and consistent, and was able to take the input from each data review and make big improvements in her driving,” Vogel said. “She showed great fortitude and endurance in hot weather, which will be key in Daytona. We’re so excited to have her join us. She’s going to be a great fit with the rest of the team.”

New Facility

AE Victory Racing’s preparation has gone beyond the garage, too. With a strong emphasis on coaching and mental performance, Vogel has enlisted the help of expert career coaches and fellow pro drivers to keep the team focused on a race strategy that goes beyond data. “It’s about giving the team the full toolkit of how to prepare for the race.” Vogel said. “Currently we’re working on our communication to the engineers to make sure we are able to verbalize what is

happening with the car that the numbers might not show. This skill will help the drivers particularly as they grow in their careers and drive with different teams, cars and set-ups.”

The Future

Looking ahead, the team’s ambitions stretch even further. Plans are developing for a professional team, with the current WRL squad evolving into a development program designed to funnel fresh female talent into the sport. At Daytona, Erin and Aaron have personal updates to share, and the team plans to announce driver lineups for the remainder of the season.

As AE Victory Racing takes on the longest race of the WRL season, the team remains focused on performance, progress, and purpose. With new talent behind the wheel, a competitive new platform, and a clear vision for the future, they’re racing to be leaders of change in the industry.