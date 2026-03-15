The Petersen Automotive Museum, in collaboration with Universal Pictures, will open its first “Fast & Furious” exhibition on March 14, marking the franchise’s 25th anniversary with the most extensive collection of vehicles from the films ever assembled at the museum.

“A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons” will showcase famous movie vehicles, stunt cars and production prototypes from across the film series, many of which will be displayed together for the first time. On display in the Propulsion and the Ross and Beth Myers Galleries, the exhibition traces the evolution of the Fast & Furious films through their most iconic vehicles. Each car showcases a different era of the global blockbuster franchise and the drivers who brought them to life on screen, while highlighting the Fast Saga’s enduring influence on global automotive design and culture.

Among the highlights is the 1993 Toyota Supra “Stunt #3,” driven by Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner in the original “The Fast and the Furious,” and the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Brian during the opening street race of the same movie, a moment that helped introduce tuner culture to mainstream audiences. Also featured is the 2001 Honda S2000 driven by Suki, played by Devon Aoki, in “2 Fast 2 Furious”; the second-generation 1968 Dodge Charger R/T, driven by Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, from “Fast & Furious 6”; the 1997 Nissan 240SX, driven by Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz in the premiere of the franchise, and Dom Toretto’s 1993 Mazda RX-7, prominently featured in the first film and emblematic of early-2000s street racing culture.

The “Fast & Furious” films helped propel automotive customization into the global mainstream, influencing generations of builders, designers and enthusiasts while building a worldwide fan community that continues to grow. Fans have even more to look forward to with Fast Forever, the highly anticipated final chapter in the Fast Saga, set for release on March 17, 2028.

“This display has been years in the making and marks a defining moment for the museum,” said Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “For guests, this is an opportunity to step inside the world of ‘Fast & Furious’ and experience the cars that drove the franchise’s impact on automotive culture.”

“The Fast Saga was born out of the creativity and community of Los Angeles car culture. Even as the series grew into a global phenomenon, the heart of the franchise has always been rooted in the city,” said David O’Connor, Universal Entertainment Chief Brand Officer. “Celebrating this milestone in collaboration with the Petersen Automotive Museum is particularly meaningful because this exhibit truly honors the legacy of the films, the artistry behind these incredible machines and the fans who have carried this story forward for 25 years.”

“A Fast & Furious Legacy: 25 Years of Automotive Icons” opens March 14 with a special car show and will remain on display through April 2027. Tickets and additional information are available at Petersen.org/exhibits.