29 High Performance Sport Cars At Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers

On June 4, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers will be auctioning off 29 high-performance sport cars coming from a single-owner collection.

The auction will be held at the Orange Municipal Airport at 80 Airport Street, Orange, MA. Those interested to view the lots can see the cars on June 2 and June 3 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. They can also be viewed on the morning of the auction, June 4, starting from 8:00 AM.

There will be a live, in-person bidding at Orange Municipal Airport with a simulcast bidding at PaineAuctioneers.com. All vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

For more information, please see the contact information below:

Auction Link: Paine Auctioneers – 29 High Performance Sports Cars

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (617) 731-4455

Some of the notable cars in the set are the two Honda S2000s, a 2004 and a 2000 model with a mileage of only 2,628 and 3,782 on the odometer, respectively. A 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z also have a low mileage with only 2,961 miles showing on the odometer.

Another interesting lot is the one of only 200 2013 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition. There are also three units of the Limited Edition 15th Anniversary examples of the 1997 Toyota Supra. Most of the sport cars in the lot have a manual transmission with a handful of cars having an automatic transmission.

#468 – 2000 Honda S2000

Some of the lots include:

#456 – 2006 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#457 – 1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI DOHC 183 CID. 5-Speed Manual.

#458 – 2015 BMW M4 6 Cylinders 3.0L Twin Turbo DOHC 182 CID. 6-Speed Manual

#459 – 2004 Honda S2000 4 Cylinders 2.2L MFI DOHC 132 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#460 – 2001 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#461 – 1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#462 – 2003 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#463 – 1998 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#464 – 2001 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 192 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#465 – 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 4 Cylinders C 2.0L FI Turbo DOHC 122 CID. 6-Speed Manual

#466 – 2005 BMW M3 6 Cylinders 3.2L MFI DOHC 198 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#467 – 2004 Nissan/Datsun 350Z 6 Cylinders A 3.56L FI DOHC 213 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#468 – Low mileage 2000 Honda S2000 4 Cylinders 2.0L MFI DOHC VTEC 122 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#469 – 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution AWD 4 Cylinders F 2.0 F MFI Turbo DOHC 122 CID. 5-Speed Manual.

#470 – 1993 Toyota Supra Premier Edition 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#471 – 1993 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic.

#472 – 2013 BMW M3 8 Cylinders 4.0L FI DOHC 244 CID. 6-Speed Manual. M3 Lime Rock Park Edition. One of 200.

#473 – 1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic.

#474 – 1998 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#475 – 1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

#476 – 1994 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders J 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic.

#477 – 1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary.

#478 – 1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary.

#479 – 1996 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. Automatic.

#480 – 1997 Toyota Supra 6 Cylinders E 3.0L MFI Turbo DOHC 183 CID. 6-Speed Manual. Limited Edition 15th Anniversary.

#481 – 2000 Acura Integra 4 Cylinders 1.8L MFI DOHC VTEC 110 CID. 5-Speed Manual.

#482 – 2003 Nissan/Datsun 350Z 6 Cylinders 3.5L FI DOHC 213 CID. 6-Speed Manual.

Those who are interested to know more about the lot can contact Stanley Paine by sending a message to [email protected] or by calling 617-731-4455 or 877-731-4455.

