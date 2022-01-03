Limited-Run 2022 Toyota GR Supra Carbon Fiber Edition

When the fifth generation GR Supra was announced in 2019, it made waves in the automotive world by providing pure driving fun by focusing on performance specs and rigorous track testing.

To welcome the new year, they are introducing an A91-Carbon Fiber (CF) Edition. This limited-run special edition will be limited to only 600 units and is the most exclusive Mark V Supra so far. It features the performance, style, and technology that clients expect from a GR Supra, with a keen attention to detail that is worthy of a racing legend.

The A91-CF Edition has the bold, smooth look of gorgeous carbon fiber accents and duckbill spoiler, guaranteeing that this amazing new limited-run special edition will be a success.

The GR Supra also comes in 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and 2.0 grades. The 3.0 grades now have the heated seats as standard, while the 3.0 Premium now has a red leather trimmed interior as an option. Models that have the Premium Audio package will also get the full screen Apple Car Play.

The Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the newest A91-CF Edition is equipped with a 382 hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that can go from 0 to 60 in only 3.9 seconds. The 2.0 is an intermediate model that sits between the GR86 and the Supra 3.0. It has a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine, and it can go from 0 to 60 in only 5 seconds.

The latest generation is a testament on how the Supra keeps on innovating to provide the best mix of speed, power, and style. The incredible features of the Supra are standard and it includes the eight-speed Z-F8 transmission with paddle shifters, and Adaptive Variable Sport suspension and active rear differential. It will also come with Brembo brakes with red calipers with the silver Toyota Supra logo emblazoned on it.

Color always makes a statement and the color offerings of the GR Supra says a lot. The 2.0 and 3.0 have an option to get Absolute Zero, Nocturnal, Renaissance Red 2.0, Turbulence Gray, Tungsten, or Nitro Yellow (special color). The 3.0 Premium has an additional Phantom in the lineup. The A91-CF Edition comes in Nitro Yellow, Phantom, or Absolute Zero.

For the interior, the 2.0 and 3.0 will have a black Alcantara/leather interior. The 3.0 Premium will come in either black or red leather interior. The A91-CF Edition will be given an exclusive combination of black and red Alcantara and leather.

Toyota dealerships are already offering the 2022 GR Supra with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $43,290 for the 2.0 grade. Prices are subject to change with the Delivery, Processing, and Handling (DPG) are extra.

Carbon Fiber Edition

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition has handmade carbon fiber on the front splitter with larger canards. There are also carbon fiber rockers on the sides. The carbon fiber treatment continues at the back with a duckbill spoiler that catches the air up top, while the bigger, lower canards do the same below.

The aero kit is functional as much as it is beautiful, as it improves the downforce and stability of the car in both regular, everyday drives, and exciting, hot laps around the track. The unique 19-inch wheels that has a matte-black texture that is complementary to the A91-CF Edition’s matte-gray Phantom paint color, rounding up the color choices are Nitro Yellow and Absolute Zero White.

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition also has an exclusive interior with a red-and-black theme seen in its Alcantara and leather-trimmed cabin. The 14-way power adjustable, heated sport seats proudly display its red stitching details, as well as the carbon fiber interior trim, sport pedals, with the 3-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather.

Performance and Specs

It takes strong will, determination, and a relentless spirit not just to finish the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, but to conquer it as well. The race has been dubbed as the “Grand Prix of Endurance and Efficiency”, so it is not surprising that it is already considered an achievement to simply finish the race. Toyota has taken it to the next level with Toyota Gazoo Racing conquering the race and claiming victory for the past three years.

The GR Supra is equipped with the same determination that has fueled the victories of these cars.

Toyota Gazoo Racing kept the pedal down for the 2021 model year, and they also boosted the output of the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine from 335 hp to 382 hp. It is an impressive 14% increase after just a year on the market. Torque was also raised from 365 lb-ft at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb-ft at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

In the second year of production, the chassis of the Supra 3.0 was also updated. The lateral rigidity was increased due to the lightweight aluminum braces that were added. They also added front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning. To make the Supra more stable through quick transitions like compound turns, they revised the program for the electric power steering (EPS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Differential, and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS).

For the GR Team, however, updating the Supra was just not enough. In 2021, they added the Supra 2.0 to the lineup.

The Supra 2.0 was a new option for the clients to get an intermediate model between the GR86 and the Supra 3.0. It was given a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine though it shares a lot of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six like the twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection, and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The intake valve timing and duration is adjusted by the variable intake valve lift system. This results in 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 295 lb-ft at 1,550-4,400 rpm. This enables the Supra 2.0 to go from 0 to 60 in just 5 seconds.

The Supra A91-CF Edition is another way for the GR Team gearheads to keep things interesting for 2022. The Supra lineup also had some welcome changes which includes standard heated seats for the 3.0 grade and the 3.0 Premium grade getting new red interior. All models with premium audio will also have full screen Apple Car Play® compatibility.

Free 1-year NASA Membership

All 2022 GR Supra will come with a free 1-year National Auto Sport Association (NASA) membership. As a member, GR Supra owners will be able to enjoy a variety of benefits like a free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounts to NASA-sanctioned events. The HPDE Program is the high-performance driving school by NASA located in an enclosed road course. The course is specifically designed for licensed drivers with road worthy cars like the GR Supra. It has an all-day course with classroom instruction, on-track driving, and chances to connect with other like-minded sports car enthusiasts. All beginner drivers will have access to instructors free of charge.

Supra’s Tech And Safety

Like others in the Supra family, the GR Supra A91-CF Edition does not just have superb performance, it also delivers excellent entertainment and convenience. It is packed with the great technology like an 8.8-inch touchscreen and touchpad control, wireless Apple Car Play compatibility, navigation, AM/FM and SiriusXM® All Access 3-month trial. Also added as standard is the 500W 12-speaker JBL® audio system, which is also standard on the 3.0 Premium. The Supra 2.0 is equipped with a 4-speaker sound system, while the 3.0 has the 10-speaker sound system as standard.

All GR Supras also have a variety of intelligent safety features as standard like the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Automatic High Beams, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, and Speed Limit Information.

The Safety & Technology Package is an option that the 2022 2.0 and 3.0 grades can get, and it includes:

• 12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

• Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible with full screen capability (iOS only)

• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

• Navigation

• Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

• Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

• Speed Limit Information

• Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

• Supra Connected Services trial includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates

For the 2022 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition, there’s a Driver’s Assist Package which includes:

• Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

• Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

• Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

• Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

All GR Supra owners have access to Toyota Connected Services that provides emergency calling, remote control lock/ventilation, roadside assistance, map updates, real time traffic information, Toyota Supra Online (Services are available online with the app available only for iOS), subscription required.

Maintenance and Warranty

Toyota’s 36-month or 36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components except for normal wear and maintenance items. There is an additional warranty for the powertrain and restraint systems that covers it for 60 months or 60,000 miles. The additional warranty also covers corrosion perforation with no mileage limitation. Even the accessories are covered in the 36-month or 36,000 miles warranty, whichever comes first.

Standard ToyotaCare is provided with no additional cost plan, and it covers the regular factory-scheduled maintenance for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. For two years, there will also be a 24-hour roadside assistance with no cap on the mileage.

2022 Toyota GR Supra Pricing

Grade Engine MSRP GR Supra 2.0 2.0L twin-scroll single turbo,

DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder $43,290 GR Supra 3.0 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo,

DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $51,640 GR Supra 3.0 Premium 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo,

DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $54,790 GR Supra A-91 CF Edition 3.0L twin-scroll single turbo,

DOHC 24-valve inline 6-cylinder $63,280

*MSRP excludes Delivery Processing & Handling (DPF) Fee of $1,025. DPH is subject to change.