FOR SALE: 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

The legendary Ferrari 275 GTB remains one of the most celebrated grand tourers of the 1960s, blending race-bred engineering with timeless Italian styling. Now offered through RM Sotheby’s Private Sales with an asking price of $2.35 million, chassis 06741 presents an especially compelling opportunity thanks to its documented history, Ferrari Classiche certification, and remarkable competition-linked mechanical pedigree.

Completed in March 1965, this early short-nose 275 GTB was originally configured to European-market specification, featuring triple Weber carburetors, steel bodywork, and the desirable solid prop-shaft drivetrain layout later upgraded with more durable CV joints. Delivered new in Grigio over Nero leather, the car spent its formative years in Italy, passing through several Roman owners before relocating to Tuscany and eventually making its way across Europe.

Over the decades, chassis 06741 developed a rich international history that included time in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. Notably, the Ferrari participated in the Tour de France Automobile during the 1990s, reinforcing its reputation as a machine built to be driven rather than merely displayed. Subsequent ownership in America saw restoration work, historic racing appearances, and careful mechanical stewardship by respected specialists.

The car’s most fascinating feature emerged during its Ferrari Classiche certification process in 2012. While confirming the originality of the chassis, engine, and bodywork, Ferrari experts discovered that the car carries an Elektron Tipo 563 magnesium-case transaxle believed to have originated from the famed 275 GTB/C Competizione, chassis 06885. That competition car famously competed in events such as the Targa Florio, Nürburgring 1000 KM, and achieved an impressive third overall at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans under Ecurie Francorchamps.

Acquired in 2021 for long-distance touring use, the Ferrari has continued to receive attentive servicing and comes complete with manuals, tools, additional Borrani wire wheels, and a six-carburetor intake conversion kit. Combining verified originality with a direct connection to Ferrari’s golden-era motorsport history, this 275 GTB stands as an exceptionally usable and historically intriguing collector-grade Ferrari.

Source: RM Sotheby’s