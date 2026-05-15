FOR SALE: 2005 Ford GT

The iconic Ford GT40 fundamentally reshaped public perception of Ford Motor Company during the 1960s, proving the automaker could conquer international motorsport while continuing to produce accessible road cars for the American market.

After securing four consecutive victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 1966 and 1969 — including its historic defeat of Ferrari — Ford cemented its reputation as a global performance powerhouse. To honor both the GT40’s racing legacy and Ford’s centennial celebration, the company unveiled the first-generation Ford GT in 2005.

The result was staggering performance, including a 205-mph top speed and a 0–62 mph run in just 3.8 seconds. Massive Brembo braking hardware, lightweight aluminum-intensive construction, carbon-fiber components, and advanced aerospace-inspired manufacturing techniques underscored the GT’s uncompromising engineering philosophy.

Offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 2005 Ford GT is one of 2,022 built for the model year. It was originally delivered to I77 Ford Mercury in Ripley, West Virginia, and remained with its first owner until 2026. Finished in Centennial White, this example is one of 503 cars produced in this color.

It features optional blue over-the-top stripes and Ford GT graphics. It is equipped with factory 18-inch front and 19-inch rear BBS forged aluminum wheels mounted on Goodyear Eagle F1 tires. Braking is handled by Brembo four-piston monoblock calipers with cross-drilled and ventilated rotors measuring 14 inches in front and 13.2 inches in the rear.

The interior is trimmed in Ebony leather with manually adjustable Sparco seats featuring carbon-fiber shells and harness slots. It includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum center tunnel with rotary climate controls, and exposed aluminum floor panels with rubber mats. Equipment includes a McIntosh CD stereo, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and push-button ignition.

Stylistically, the GT paid clear homage to its Le Mans predecessor through its low-slung wedge profile, sharply tapered nose, and distinctive round rear taillamps. Power came from a mid-mounted supercharged 5.4-liter modular V8 producing 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed Ricardo manual gearbox.

Source: Bring a Trailer