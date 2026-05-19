FOR SALE: 1965 Aston Martin DB5

No Aston Martin enjoys the same universal recognition or enduring cultural impact as the Aston Martin DB5. Although its connection to James Bond undoubtedly cemented its fame in popular culture, the DB5’s reputation was built on far more than its silver-screen appearances.

The Aston Martin DB5 was an evolution of the DB4 with the engine displacement expanded to 4.0 liters, while triple SU carburetors increased output to 282 horsepower, lifting maximum speed to 145 mph. Though visually similar to its predecessor, Aston Martin stated the DB5 featured roughly 170 engineering and styling improvements.

The body was subtly stretched to provide greater rear passenger room, faired-in headlamps from the DB4 GT were adopted, and refinements included alternator-based electrics, revised suspension settings, reclining seats, and standard power windows. Such advancements came at a premium, with the DB5 carrying a substantial original price tag of $12,775.

Listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, this 1965 example finished in Caribbean Pearl is equipped with the sought-after ZF five-speed manual transmission introduced later in DB5 production, replacing the earlier four-speed unit.

One of approximately 900 coupes built during the model’s brief two-year production span, the left-hand-drive car was originally commissioned by Saudi Arabian Prince Abdul Ilah bin Abdulaziz and delivered directly to the Royal Palace in Jeddah. Chassis DB5/2270/L later found its way to the United States, where a Florida-based owner commissioned a Vantage-specification rebuild of the 4.0-liter inline-six in 1993.

After spending eight years in a Maryland museum collection, the car received an extensive restoration by Kevin Kay Restorations in California. The work included refinishing the body in its factory-correct Caribbean Pearl shade and reupholstering the cabin in Dark Blue leather. Subsequent improvements addressed the original Normalair air-conditioning system before the DB5 was displayed at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2017.

The cabin features dark blue Connolly leather upholstery throughout the four-seat interior, along with matching door panels and black trim accents across the dashboard and upper door sections. Further interior details include gray Wilton carpeting edged in dark blue leather, removable front headrests, Britax shoulder belts for the front occupants paired with rear lap belts, a locking glove compartment, Normalair air conditioning, and power-operated windows.

Source: Bring a Trailer