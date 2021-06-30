The 8 Best Honda Sports Cars to Own

In the automotive industry, some car manufacturers are more popular than others. Some are far more successful in the commercial market, yet others are just known for making quality cars. But one car manufacturer known for all three is Honda, with the Honda sports car being a staple for any Honda fans.

There have been many popular Honda sports cars over the years, and each one has its own merits, with some better than others. Today we look at 8 of the best sports Honda sports cars out there.

Our 8 best Honda sports cars are:

Here’s a look at our top 8 Honda Sports cars:

8. Honda S800

Coming in at number 8 in our best Honda sports cars is the Honda S800, a 2-door two-seater sports car produced from 1966 through to 1970. It was available in either coupe or convertible versions.

Preceded by the famous S600 with a 9500 Rpm redline, the S800 with its advanced technical specifications and British sports car styling developed a worldwide curiosity about Japanese vehicles, which previously were not considered on par by the European car manufacturers.

Its 791cc advanced DOHC inline-four engine produced an astounding 70 horsepower and was paired with an all-synchromesh 4-speed gearbox delivering to the rear wheels. With this power, the vehicle was able to achieve a high speed of 100 miles at the time, which was more than any other vehicle of the same level could ever hope to achieve.

11,536 examples of the Honda S800 were produced before manufacturing of the vehicle ceased in 1970.

7. Honda Civic Type R EK9

The Honda Civic Type R is a hot hatch produced by Honda from 1997 to 2001 and was based on the 6th generation Civic. The EK9 Civic was the third vehicle to be badged ‘Type R’ following the NSX and the Integrale Type R DC2. Unfortunately, the EK9 is rarely seen in the US and UK as they were released for the Japanese market only.

The Civic Type R was devised to be a rally car for the street. It had a naturally aspirated engine, sport-tuned suspension, and its aerodynamic body was designed in wind tunnels.

It comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces a whopping 182-horsepower at 8200 rpm – one of the highest power outputs per liter to come from a naturally aspirated engine. Weighing in at only 2366 pounds, the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 140 mph.

6. Honda NSX- Type R

The Honda NSX- Type R is an absolute monster. The power, the handling, the speed, the precise steering, is this even possible to be legal? The NSX-Type R is Honda’s stylish version of a track car and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 in a mere 5.7 seconds.

Despite Engineers making compromises in order to strike a balance between raw performance and daily drivability for the NSX that was released in 1990, the 1992 debut of the NSX-Type R was tailored for drivers in search of an uncompromising racing experience.

The NSX Type-R is powered by a 3-liter mid-engine V6 that is capable of producing 276 horsepower at 7300 rpm. Its high-revving engine contains a few innovative production technologies, including titanium connecting rods, forged pistons, and the VTEC valve train.

After the engine was perfected, Honda went all-in on weight reduction on an already light aluminum-bodied NSX. The seats were carbon-kevlar Recaro seats, relatively light and simple steering, and a gearhead made of Titanium. In addition, all of the windows, the rear glass, and the windshield were made thinner. But that was not all; Honda even threw out the AC and gave the stereo as an optional commodity, which wasn’t available in standard versions. This allowed Honda to reduce the weight of the car by about 265 pounds from the standard NSX.

Honda produced only 483 examples of the NSX-R, with all being sold within Japan, making it a rare sight in the US or UK.

5. Honda Integra Type R

The Honda Integra made booming noises as soon as it launched with a sale of over a quarter-million cars in its first year. It didn’t stop there; Honda kept throwing out more extensive and better beasts each year when it came to the Integra. It wasn’t until 1997 that Honda launched a car considered the best front-wheel-drive ever to be produced to date. It was the Honda Integra Type R.

Honda made it its mission to keep it light as possible. They lost 140lbs from the Integra GS-R, and to do that, they reduced the windscreen glass thickness by 10% and even removed the vanity mirrors in the visors. There wasn’t even any cruise control or rear wiper on the car.

Honda’s famous V-TEC technology was introduced in the first Acura Integra, and they didn’t change it for the Type R either. This machine is fitted with a 1.8L B18C5 engine that produced 195 horsepower and could launch to 60mph from standstill in only 6.5 seconds.

This car was built for performance, and the chassis was even seam welded, which is only performed for race cars.

Other features exclusive to the Type R included lower and stiffer suspension parts along with a shortened gear ratios for the 5 speed manual transmission.

When it comes to the Integra Type R, both the critics and the drivers were on the same page. This car was simple, precise, and one of the best front wheel drive cars of all time.

4. Honda S2000 AP1

The S2000, considered as one of the greatest Honda cars ever made, is an open-top sports car that was introduced by the Japanese automaker in 1999 and carried the chassis designation ‘AP1’.

It features a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder DOHC-VTEC front-engine that can generate 240 horsepower at 8,300 rpm and is mated to a six speed manual transmission. The vehicle is a front-engine, rear-drive sports car, similar in respect to the Mazda MX-5.

Though the Honda S2000 can impressively rev to an 8900-rpm redline, with only one other naturally aspirated production engine coming close, being the Ferrari 360 Modena.

Production continued until 2003 and was offered in only 4 colors: red, white, black, and silver.

3. Honda Civic Type R FK8

The Honda Civic Type R FK8 is a sensational hot hatch that first came on the scene in 2017. Its aggressive silhouette makes a bold statement, featuring a sharp, aggressive ‘face’ and pronounced wheel-arches.

Despite its polarising appearance, its performance speaks for itself. It set a new Nürburgring record for front-wheel drive cars, posting a lap time of 7:43.8 seconds.

Under the hood is the refined 2.0-liter VTEC TURBO engine that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission – capable of generating 316 horsepower at 6500 rpm. It can sprint to 60mph in just 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 169mph – making it one of the fastest accelerating and quickest cars in its class.

2. Honda S2000 Club Racer

The Honda S2000 CR is the “Club Racer ” or track-orientated version of Honda’s iconic roadster with reduced weight and an increase in performance. It was unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in 2007 and although featuring the same naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC-VTEC engine, it had several distinct modifications.

The CR features a revised body kit that comprises of composed of a redesigned front lip, and a larger spoiler. Other modifications include a removable hardtop, stiffer suspension, stickier Bridgestone RE070 tires and a quicker steering rack.

Despite Honda planning on building about 2,000 units, they only produced 699 of them between the 2008 and 2009 model years making them a very rare Honda sports car indeed.

1. Honda NSX – Second Generation

When the first generation Honda NSX was unveiled in 1989, it transformed the supercar market by offering exceptional styling, performance, and dynamics while not compromising quality and usability.

Preserving the core characteristics of the original NSX, the new Honda NSX blended the timeless sports car attributes with next-generation technologies to create a New Sports eXperience (NSX).

One of its technological innovations for our top Honda sports car is the Sport Hybrid Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (Sport Hybrid SH-AWD). Honda has utilized hybrid electric motors to improve its dynamic performance in acceleration, braking, and cornering.

The power for the new Honda NSX supercar is generated by a mid-mounted 3.5 liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that is paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. A Direct Drive Motor supplements the engine with instantaneous torque response. These elements constitute the rear power unit. Increasing the immediate responses is the front Twin Motor Unit that comprises two electric motors. The NSX hybrid powertrain can generate 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque.

Are we missing a vehicle out of our top 8 best Honda sports cars? Comment below with your Honda model.